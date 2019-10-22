The issues of cooperation between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Pakistan were discussed

On June 17, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov has met with a delegation led by the Air Vice Marshal of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Tariq Zia.First, the Pakistani delegation visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs), laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of our compatriots who died as Shehids for the independence and territorial integrity of the country, and paid tribute to their memory.Expressing satisfaction with the education of Azerbaijani military pilots at the Pakistan Air Force Academy, Lieutenant General R. Tahirov stressed that the development of cooperation in the sphere of military aviation and relations between the Air Forces of the two countries, contributes to further strengthening the combat capability of our armies.At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations and the level of strategic partnership.The head of Pakistani delegation congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Patriotic War, wished the mercy of Allah Almighty to the souls of all servicemen and civilians who died as Shehids and healing to the wounded.The sides also discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the military, military-educational and military-technical spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest.