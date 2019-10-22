What's new

The issues of cooperation between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Pakistan were discussed

Shahzaz ud din

Shahzaz ud din

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 12, 2017
7,641
14
12,666
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The issues of cooperation between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Pakistan were discussed
1624075123637.png


On June 17, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov has met with a delegation led by the Air Vice Marshal of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Tariq Zia.
First, the Pakistani delegation visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs), laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of our compatriots who died as Shehids for the independence and territorial integrity of the country, and paid tribute to their memory.
Expressing satisfaction with the education of Azerbaijani military pilots at the Pakistan Air Force Academy, Lieutenant General R. Tahirov stressed that the development of cooperation in the sphere of military aviation and relations between the Air Forces of the two countries, contributes to further strengthening the combat capability of our armies.
At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations and the level of strategic partnership.
The head of Pakistani delegation congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Patriotic War, wished the mercy of Allah Almighty to the souls of all servicemen and civilians who died as Shehids and healing to the wounded.
The sides also discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the military, military-educational and military-technical spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
2K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Desert Fox
Iranian Hegemony in the Islamic World
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
119
Views
9K
PeaceGen
PeaceGen
Rajesh Singh
Putin - Modi Summit at Sochi: New Informality in India-Russia Relations
Replies
0
Views
440
Rajesh Singh
Rajesh Singh
Sulman Badshah
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discusses military cooperation
Replies
0
Views
674
Sulman Badshah
Sulman Badshah
Zibago
Azerbaijan, Pakistan further boost military ties
Replies
0
Views
561
Zibago
Zibago

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom