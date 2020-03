I have absolutely no words to define war crimes Israel has done so far. I feel disgusted everytime when I see what Israel is trying to built over the dead bodies of innocent Palestinians. Disgusting and pathetic. Killing women and children and taking innocent lives may give them a piece of land but they will loose everything in exchange: Their prophets, their faith, their connection with Abraham, their connection with Joseph, their forefathers and pride of being the descendent of true Israel. Theirs scholars will recite Bible but never gain wisdom from it, the staff of Moses shall pave ways for innocent and the bowl of Moses will quench the thirst of Palestinians, unless they repent and change their ways.Israel is assuming the position of Pharaoh.



