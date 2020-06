The Israeli quantum quantum startup has launched the QUA programming languageThe company developing a quantum computer control and operation system today announced the launch of a new programming language called QUA, which will allow research groups to write algorithms to run on any quantum computer of any kind in the worldUri Berkowitz 16:55"Itamar Sivan, Jonathan Cohen and Nissim Ofek, founders of Quantum Meshines / Photo: QM Company" "Itamar Sivan, Jonathan Cohen and Nissim Ofek, founders of Quantum Meshines / Photo: QM Company"The Israeli Quantum Machines startup, which develops a hardware and software system for quantum computer control and operation, today announced the launch of a new programming language called QUA. With the new language, research groups will be able to write algorithms that can be run on any quantum computer of any kind in the world.The company's recent $ 17.5 million capital raising took place recently, at the height of the Corona crisis in mid-March this year, bringing the company's total capital raise to about $ 23 million. The fundraising round was led by Avigdor Vilentz, who recently sold Intel to the chip company for processing $ 2 billion in artificial intelligence tasks, which also included Harel, and venture capital funds TLV Partners and Terry Ventures.At the time of the recruitment announcement, the company reported that the company's "orchestration system" had "been adopted by a number of international corporations, startups and academic labs over the past year, and the number of paying customers is increasing month by month." The new QUA programming language launched today joins this product.Speaking to "Globes", company CEO Dr. Itamar Sivan explained the nature of these two products. First - The Ostracization System: "The quantum computer has different systems for storing or transmitting information, but to operate all these quantum systems, the quantum ostracization system is needed," explained Dr. Sivan. "In fact, a quantum processor is like a very strong muscle That can lift heavy weights, but also the strongest muscle in the world needs other systems to operate it. So we are the ones who are developing the system that operates the quantum systems, allowing the full potential. At the core of our system is a classic processor, which runs a quantum processor. This is the orchestration. "Dr. Sivan went on to explain that "in the real world, quantum computers will enter data centers, data centers, such as Microsoft, Amazon or IBM. Data Center will have a quantum processor that will itself be in the refrigerator, but next to it will sit all other cloud organs - an infrastructure that includes lots of electronics, processors and routers. All of these we do. Really assemble boxes that are installed by companies or national laboratories. "On the newly launched programming language, Dr. Sivan explained: "What we have launched now is the language that enables the world's most complex algorithms to run on our systems. We developed it after recognizing that it was one of the things that if we could promote it, it could promote the entire quantum industry as one. "To explain its importance, it required comparisons to the history of classical computer development: "There were some dramatic turning points that led to the acceleration of computer development. Software layer abstraction layer. This layer actually gave birth to the software era.And Dr. Sivan continues: "This language must support a universal set of operations, both quantum and classical. It must be intuitive, because otherwise no one will adopt it, and it must be backed by a processor. In analogy to today's processors, many artificial intelligence programmers have adopted Envida's "coda" not because it is great, but because it is backed by Envida's processor. In our case, there is the QUA - abstraction layer, and below it is the Compiler XUP and it is the one that compiles, translates, into the processor machine language. "In addition, Dr. Sivan says, emphasizing that this is an important commercial component, "since there are already many types of quantum processors, which no one knows who will win, the abstraction language must support every possible quantum output. That is why the language we have developed supports everyone. Since in the future there will also be new processors, and some of the existing ones will disappear, in order to establish something as standard it must be built from the base upwards, in order to keep going with us the furthest. This is the first time any company in the world is doing such a thing. In practice, the implication for development teams would be that, on the thumb side, they could bring quantum algorithms to quantum processors much faster.