The Israeli Ministry of Defense agrees to supply Morocco with “Iron Dome” air defense systems, the “Green Pine” radar, and the “Arrow” long-range air

Iron Dome

The Israeli Arrow air defense system

Arrow 3

The Israeli “Globes” website said that the Israeli Ministry of Defense has agreed to provide Morocco with the Israeli “Iron Dome” air defense systems, the “Green Pine” radar, and the “Arrow” long-range air defense system (also known as the “Arrow” anti-ballistic missile system). In the name of “Hets”), as reported by the Moroccan Al-Ahdath newspaper in its issue issued today, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.The Moroccan newspaper pointed out that the Israeli news website highlighted that Israel would not have agreed to extend Morocco the “Iron Dome” air defense system, which is manufactured by the Israeli “Rafael” company, without a green light from Washington, given that the United States participates in the manufacture of this defense system.“Moroccan events” claimed that Morocco had submitted a request to supply this air defense system, which is considered among the best air defense systems in the world, during the visit of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to Morocco last November. The Moroccan air defenses with the “Iron Dome”, and also providing the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain with the same defense system, came in the wake of the end of the Negev meeting in northern Israel, which included the foreign ministers of Israel, Morocco, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, in addition to the American Minister of Foreign Affairs Anthony Blinken.Iron Dome is a short-range, all-weather mobile air defense system developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries.Each launcher includes 20 interceptor missiles, at a cost of at least $15,000 per missile, meaning that one launcher needs $300,000 worth of interceptor missiles, and the high cost was one of the most important criticisms leveled against the system.The Iron Dome has a range of about 70 km.The Arrow is an Israeli long-range air defense system, similar to the American THAAD and Patriot systems. The system is primarily specialized in combating ballistic missiles, and it is not designed to intercept any other air targets, whether cruise missiles or aircraft.The possession of some Arab countries (Egypt, Iraq, Syria) and Iran with ballistic missiles is one of the most important motives that made Israel design the long-range air defense system Arrow to counter the short and medium-range ballistic missiles owned by these countries, and the Second Gulf War also had a great motive To design this system, especially after the controversial performance of the Patriot system in intercepting Iraqi Scud (Al-Hussein) missiles.By August 2008, the United States and the Israeli government began developing a newer version of the system, known as the Arrow 3, with a kill rate between 90 and 99 percent. This version was designed to intercept short and medium-range ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere, where some reports indicate that its range is up to 200 km and a height of 100 km, the Arrow 3 missile is faster and smaller than the Arrow 2 missile and is less in weight, as it weighs almost half.It is expected that the Arrow 3 will be able to intercept more than five ballistic missiles within 30 seconds. The system can also shoot down satellites,,• The Green Pine radar: It is an active electronic scanning array radar operating on the L-Band waveband with a detection range of 500 km and can track 30 targets at a speed of 3000 m/s. The radar searches, monitors, tracks and directs missiles simultaneously and Contains highly anti-jamming systems.• The: It is the latest version of its predecessor. The range of the monitor is 800-900 km. As of 2008, it replaced the “Green Pine” radar. This radar is more advanced than its predecessor and is capable of resisting high interference.Command, Control, Battle Management, and Communications (C2BMC) .This system can control 14 interception operations simultaneously, the Israelis, with American cooperation, succeeded in tuning the system with radars and Patriot systems as well.• Each battery contains 4-8 missile launchers, and each launcher contains 6 launch tubes, which are reloaded in a time of one hour. About 100 people follow up and manage the battery, and it cannot be moved to any place unless it is prepared in advance.