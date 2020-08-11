The Israeli Metrology Association MDM has achieved global breakthroughs August 11, 2020 Israel is a world power in the field of metrology in the chip industry, and is responsible for about a third of sales in the field. In the union that ended, innovative technologies for measuring and merging information were developed, which can ensure Israel's status for the next decade as well. Pictured above: Dr. Doron sent from Applied Materials, Chairman of the Multi-Dimensional Metrology Association At the concluding conference of the Israeli Association for the Development of Infrastructure Technologies in the Field of Metrology (MDM - Multi Dimensional Metrology) in the field of metrology of chip production, which took place two weeks ago, it became clear that collaborations between Israeli companies and academia have spawned innovative developments. The chairman of the association, Dr. Doron Mulah, director of technologies and international collaborations at Applied Materials Israel, revealed data on the Israeli metrology industry. The investments in the metrology systems used in the chip production lines are at a rate of about 10% -12% of the total investments in production equipment. The market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the expected increase in investments in chip manufacturing infrastructure. According to Gartner, in 2020 the global metrology market will reach close to $ 5.6 billion, and will grow to about $ 7 billion in 2024. According to Dr. Mishulah, there are currently metrology companies in Israel with significant weight in the field, and overall sales from Israel are responsible. About a third of the world market. The industry requires new metrology solutions The largest metrology companies in the chip industry in Israel are Applied Materials Israel, Nova, KLA, Broker and Camtech. It is estimated that together they directly employ about 3,300 workers and in total provide the economy with about 10,000 jobs. Israeli metrology companies purchase local products and services worth about $ 350 million a year and maintain collaborations with the academy, which contribute to knowledge sharing and transfer between the academy and industry. The chip manufacturing industry is advancing at a rapid pace: the effort to reduce and crowd the devices, improve performance and reduce their power consumption continues. Today, new materials and three-dimensional structures with complex geometries are used. For example, the advanced transistors manufactured today are three-dimensional, and the advanced memory components are also three-dimensional and built of dozens of layers. All of these pose a challenge for performing measurements and production quality tests on the new lines. Against this background, the MDM Association was established in 2017 as part of the Magnet Program of the Innovation Authority. At the strategic level, the association's goal was to ensure that the Israeli metrology industry maintains a leading position in the world, especially in the new generations of chips. New, including technologies based on the fusion of information coming from multiple sources of information. The companies Applied Materials Israel, Intel, Nova, Broker, Nanomotion, El-Mol and Nanonix participated in the consolidation. Research groups from Bar-Ilan, Ben-Gurion, Tel Aviv, the Weizmann Institute and the Technion participated in the academy. It is still too early to assess the strategic success of the consortium, as the development time of new technologies in the metrology industry is very long and it takes about 5-10 years to develop and implement an innovative product in the market. The long development time and technological challenges are a disadvantage, but they also have an advantage. Dr. Mishulah: "The technological difficulty and the long development time set a very high entry threshold that makes it difficult for new players to enter, and the profit from innovative products is high." Fusion of information coming from SEM, OCD and X-ray radiation At the technological level, the association presented an extraordinary success: in the third year, 13 projects were carried out that yielded 16 academic articles and 5 patents that are in the process of being registered. "Among other things, the smallest and best magnetic field detector of its kind in the world was developed to improve the performance of a scanning electron microscope. Atomic Force Microscope was demonstrated - the fastest of its kind in the world. ". Dr. Shay Wolfling, Nova's VP of Technology (CTO), explained that learning opens up new possibilities in the field of metrology. Nova manufactures optical measurement systems that measure sizes on the production line (In Line). This is an indirect measurement: the slice structures are illuminated with light with a wide spectrum of wave waves, and sensors collect the light reflected from the slice (spectrum) and measure the intensity at each wavelength. At the same time, the system builds an approximate three-dimensional geometric model of the test structure, and by solving Maxwell's equations describing the reflection of light from the structure - calculates the expected reflected spectrum. The measured spectrum is compared to the calculated spectrum, and changes are made in the geometric model until a sufficient match is obtained between the measured spectrum and the calculated spectrum. Dr. Wolfling: “Today we are starting to use machine learning technology. If we have a signal (spectrum) and we have some reference measurement - then instead of solving the Maxwell equation, we can connect the spectrum to the reference measurements. The rate at which the industry adopts machine learning-based optical metrology (ML) solutions is doubling every year. "The advantage of these technologies is in increasing signal sensitivity and obtaining better output without compromising metrological accuracy. In addition, because customer development cycles are shorter, the rate of implementing solutions must be shortened accordingly, and implementing ML solutions is faster than implementing physical model-based solutions. "Between traditional physical models, and machine learning and connectivity to big data, metrological capabilities are expected to improve in the coming years." In this area, teams from Applied Israel and Nova presented an impressive achievement: they linked an Applied Materials Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) used for measurement reference, with Nova's OCD optical measuring machines, and showed how to estimate sizes across the entire slice in a very short time, using In a machine learning algorithm. Something that cannot be done with the tools available today. A similar collaboration took place between Applied Materials and Broker, which incorporated measurements from Broker's X-Ray testing machines together with the results from Applied Materials' scanning electron microscope. By doing so, teams from both companies were able to more accurately reproduce the three-dimensional structure of tall and very narrow models of three-dimensional memories with holes 50 times their depth. El-Mol, together with the Weizmann Institute, developed the best ion detector of its kind in the world, and at the Weizmann Institute in collaboration with Nova, an optical measurement method was developed that allows the detection of different thin layers on the slice, which differ from each other in very small concentrations of materials. The fastest AFM microscope in the world and the smallest and most sensitive magnetometer in the world In addition, a control method has been developed for the Atomic Force Microscope - AFM instrument with unprecedented capabilities. The AFM microscope is considered very accurate for performing surface measurements, but it is very slow. In a collaboration between the Technion, Nanomotion and Applied Materials, a new type of propulsion and control method was developed and demonstrated that allows it to be used to perform sub-nanometer resolution and high scanning speed. The paddle assembly was developed by Nanomotion and the control algorithm developed at the Technion was implemented on a fast commercial FPGA card. The result: an AFM microscope that allows high-resolution, high-speed surface measurements, or alternatively three-dimensional measurements of lower-resolution buildings - yet still fast on an industrial scale. Another collaboration between Nova, Nanomotion and Bar Ilan on the subject of ramen gave birth to a unique micro-resonance amplification complex developed by Nanomotion. Other groups from Bar Ilan and Ben Gurion in collaboration with Applied Materials have developed the smallest and most sensitive magnetic field detector of its kind in the world. It is designed to deal with a surprising problem: the metrology systems in manufacturing plants are in a work environment where the magnetic fields are very low, but sometimes unexpected magnetic disturbances are created. These can cause unwanted deflection of the electron beam within a scanning electron microscope, while even very small magnetic fields can distort the image and impair measurement. As part of the project, a sensor based on the Planar Hall Effect phenomenon was developed. It is constructed of a pro-magnetic material which changes its resistance to current transfer as a function of changes in the magnetic field. Using special design and the use of magnetic flux centers, researchers from Bar Ilan and Ben-Gurion built a tiny detector measuring 15 by 15 by 3 mm with a sensitivity of 5 pico tesla to the Hertz root - 10 times the most sensitive sensor of its kind in the world. The performance of the detector and how it can be integrated within the company's SEM systems, in order to measure the disturbances in the magnetic field and make corrections in the location of the scanning electron beam. These examples are only a small part of the association's achievements. The chief scientist at the Ministry of Economy and Industry and chairman of the Innovation Authority, Dr. Ami Applebaum, congratulated the participants at the closing conference of the association, and said that he has proven that competing Israeli companies can cooperate in the development of common generic technologies. "When you see what you have been able to do, you have to admit that it is possible," he said. https://techtime.co.il/2020/08/11/mdm/