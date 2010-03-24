The Israeli-British cyber company Snyk raised $ 200 million at a value of over $ 2.6 billion

חברת הסייבר הישראלית-בריטית Snyk גייסה 200 מיליון דולר לפי שווי של מעל ל-2.6 מיליארד דולר מוצר האבטחה של החברה מאתר ומתקן פרצות וחולשות על פני פלטפורמות של קוד פתוח. רק בינואר האחרון גייסה החברה סבב של 150 מיליון דולר בהובלת הקרן הניו-יורקית Stripes

The Israeli-British cyber company Snyk raised $ 200 million at a value of over $ 2.6 billionThe company's security product detects and fixes vulnerabilities and vulnerabilities across open source platforms. Last January alone, the company raised a $ 150 million round led by the New York-based Stripes FoundationThe Israeli-British cyber company Snyk announced today (Wednesday) that it has raised $ 200 million led by the Addition Fund, according to a valuation of more than $ 2.6 billion. Last January alone, the company raised a $ 150 million round led by the New York-based Stripes Foundation. Among the other investors in the company are Google Ventures, Salesforce, the Excel Fund and Baldstart Ventures.

Snyk workers

Photo: Company website

The company's security product is primarily aimed at developers and its solution detects and fixes vulnerabilities and vulnerabilities across open source platforms. The company said it had an extraordinary year with 275% revenue growth and doubling the number of employees. Among other things, it included Google, Salesforce and ASOS as customers.Scenic differs from most cyber companies in that it turns to the development people at the company Weller for the security people. It offers a product in a premium model - that is, one that includes a free usage model alongside more advanced paid features. Security of external libraries is essential for a modern development environment that includes multiple cloud work.