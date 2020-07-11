What's new

The "Isolation"

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
3,886
0
1,614
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
1599768037463.png


Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow.



The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including the Covid-19 situation, prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation, regional issues and cooperation at multilateral fora. They also exchanged views on further strengthening trade and economic cooperation including in the field of energy. Foreign Minister Lavrov welcomed Pakistan’s participation in the forthcoming Kavkaz military exercise scheduled to be held in Russia later this month.



Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that Pakistan considered Russia an important partner and aimed to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with Russia.



The two Foreign Ministers also discussed the situation in Afghanistan in the context of the recent positive developments. The Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the efforts for Afghan peace and reconciliation process and reaffirmed support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.



On IIOJK, Foreign Minister Qureshi shared deep concerns over the grave human rights and humanitarian situation as well as the Indian attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. The Foreign Minister underlined the urgent necessity of addressing the grave situation in IIOJK.



Foreign Minister Qureshi extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Pakistan, which he gladly accepted. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in close contact and pursue enhanced cooperation in all spheres of common interest.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Is India Diplomatically isolated, a picture worth a thousand words. Central & South Asia 1
D China is looking increasingly ‘aggressive dictatorial and isolated’ World Affairs 9
Viet VIP quarantine: Vietnam luxury hotels double as isolation quarters China & Far East 2
Dante80 US isolated in snapback to Iran Middle East & Africa 6
beijingwalker Alone Against the World.Pompeo’s regime change obsession has left America more isolated than ever World Affairs 12
Homo Sapiens Delhi trying to isolate neighbours from world, say Indian experts Central & South Asia 58
R Global Geopolitics: US-China Technology War; India's Regional Isolation; Pakistan's Ties With China, World Affairs 1
xyx007 India wanted Pakistan Isolated in the World, But who is Isolated now ? Strategic & Foreign Affairs 19
N.Siddiqui Prime Minister's Office Pakistan, so India tried to Isolate Pakistan Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
beijingwalker China-aided COVID-19 isolation hospital complete in Pakistan Central & South Asia 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top