"When we travel across the country, 95 percent of the people say that Muslims are driving India's population explosion. Hindus tell me, 'there is no point in telling us to control the population, you should tell the Muslims.' The thing is, this is the fact."

Last year, Singh said that "only one community" was responsible for India's population explosion, referring to Muslims.

"Initially, we tried to advocate this with the [Muslim] community. But we were reportedly told by them that for religious reasons, the community will never accept such a law," he said.

Pandey has long believed that Muslims are conspiring against the country.



"In Muslims, there is no humanity. Each of them is a jihadi in his or her own way. With a growing population, they will become huge vote banks and their votes will start mattering more than Hindu votes," he told Al Jazeera.

His experiences with Muslims, he said, have shown him that they can't be trusted.



"They don't think of themselves as Indians; they don't have the right intentions. Each Muslim thinks of how to defeat Hindus and wage a Ghazwa-e-Hind (Holy War against India)," he said, referring to a term used by Pakistan-based armed groups to justify attacks.

The last Indian census, held in 2011, showed that Hindus comprise 79.8 percent of the population while Muslims make up less than a fifth, at 14.2 percent.

MP calls for 'religious balance' to be maintained