One of the biggest complaints I hear from converts and it’s a big issue as it deals with the image of our community. When they accept Islam it’s all hugs and kisses, but our community doesn’t take it a step further and invite them to our homes so they can see the Islamic life style and family values that are instilled. We tend to keep it at the mosque level and drop the ball, this leads to isolation and often times can back fire as it’ll give the impression what they’ve studied is wrong.



If we do not integrate them in the overall Islamic fabric it’ll leave holes among our ranks.

Click to expand...