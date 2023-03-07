Hello,
Attached is the Islamic Constitution by Taqiuddin An-Nabhani. In these times of dismay and economic defeat, it is not us that will save Islam but it is Islam with its sound economic and political policies with its inflation free Gold and Silver Currency that will save the Muslims.
Attached is the Islamic Constitution by Taqiuddin An-Nabhani. In these times of dismay and economic defeat, it is not us that will save Islam but it is Islam with its sound economic and political policies with its inflation free Gold and Silver Currency that will save the Muslims.