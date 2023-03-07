What's new

The Islamic Constitution

R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
753
-7
525
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hello,

Attached is the Islamic Constitution by Taqiuddin An-Nabhani. In these times of dismay and economic defeat, it is not us that will save Islam but it is Islam with its sound economic and political policies with its inflation free Gold and Silver Currency that will save the Muslims.
 

Attachments

  • Draft Islamic Constitution rev. 0.pdf
    242.1 KB · Views: 0

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Land of constitutional frauds
Replies
1
Views
170
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Constitution to stand suspended, if polls not held in 90 days: Fawad
Replies
0
Views
145
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
No justification for postponing polls: President Alvi
Replies
0
Views
134
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
crigar
saving my savings!
Replies
7
Views
165
313ghazi
313ghazi
ghazi52
Corrupt elite trampling Constitution: Imran
Replies
1
Views
175
VCheng
VCheng

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom