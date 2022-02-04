What's new

The Iraqi rogue terrorist issues and why it could lead to potential operation and invasion with boots on the ground in Iraq

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,207
-9
5,186
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
This is not the Iraq gov't but there are rogue elements within Iraq and none state actors that will be purified as they are terrorists who don't understand rule of law. Hence an operation in iraq is much likier today then it was a year ago..

Areas of potential target is the southern to central parts of Iraq... They even launched a drone attack on the president of Iraq weeks ago and they have gone completely rogue they aren't militarily threat but they could undermine regional security and trade routes or worst case scenario they could turn to sea privacy they are just rogue elements and road robbers.. KSA led-coalition could venture into Iraq..

There is murmuring of in pending military operation and an invasion into Iraq should things falter further in Iraq..

The Peninsula shield could go ahead with this in collaboration with Egypt and Jordan...

Or make it more politically correct by using the existing framework and terrorism fight treaty

IMCTC (The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition)
en.wikipedia.org

Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

They could go ahead with this anytime depending on the rogue elements and especially if the Iraqi gov't loses control of them
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
11,977
39
15,406
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
This is about as accurate as your prediction that Azerbaijan would join the Yemen conflict.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Titanium100
Turkish forces eliminate 1,631 terrorists in Iraq, Syria this year
Replies
1
Views
385
Saddam Hussein
S
Falcon29
Iraq Is Trying to Escape the Iranian Cage, and Tehran Isn't Happy
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Falcon29
Falcon29
H
A New York Times investigation found that the American air war in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan has been plagued by flawed intelligence, poor targeting
Replies
1
Views
348
Stranagor
Stranagor
Aspen
US airbases in Iraq hit by missiles 3 times in 3 days to commemorate Quds Day
Replies
3
Views
247
Adecypher
Adecypher
Aspen
Spectacular failure of Iraqi security forces culminated in ISIS attack that killed 32 and wounded at least 100 in Baghdad city centre
Replies
0
Views
297
Aspen
Aspen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom