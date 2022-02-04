The Iraqi deteriorating security and rogue elements - why it could lead to potential operation in Iraq and invasion

Titanium100 said:



Areas of potential target is the southern to central parts of Iraq... They even launched a drone attack on the president of Iraq weeks ago and they have gone completely rogue they aren't militarily threat but they could undermine regional security and trade routes or worst case scenario they could turn to sea privacy they are just rogue elements and road robbers.. KSA led-coalition could venture into Iraq..



There is murmuring of in pending military operation and an invasion into Iraq should things falter further in Iraq's security..



The Peninsula shield could go ahead with this in collaboration with Egypt and Jordan...



Or make it more politically correct by using the existing framework and terrorism fight treaty



IMCTC (The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition)

Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition - Wikipedia

There actually was a global so called "islamic" alliance that tried to attack us, in which extremists from all over the world tried to establish a "caliphate", it was called ISIS. Now they have been reduced to nothing more than sleeper cells.Now this is the part that actually made me laugh at your post, I mean come on man. If you really think Egypt is going to invade Iraq then you need to check yourself in a lab.This thread is nothing more than a fanfic of a terrorist sympathizer who can't sleep at night unless he Google searches "dead shia muslim pics".The likes of you are like the cancer that is eating the muslim world from the inside out, well it's a good thing you are in the west now and not in a muslim country anymore, keep your cancerous ideology to yourself, or well if you want to spread it you are welcome to spread it in the west.One of the dumbest things the west did (which I'm glad they did since this would weaken the west) was to have an open door policy towards people with low IQ & extremist ideologies like yourself.