The Iraqi deteriorating security and rogue elements - why it could lead to potential operation and invasion in Iraq

This is not the Iraqi gov't but there are rogue elements within Iraq and none state actors that will be purified as they are terrorists who don't understand rule of law. Hence an operation in iraq is much likier today then it was a year ago..

Areas of potential target is the southern to central parts of Iraq... They even launched a drone attack on the president of Iraq weeks ago and they have gone completely rogue they aren't militarily threat but they could undermine regional security and trade routes or worst case scenario they could turn to sea privacy they are just rogue elements and road robbers.. KSA led-coalition could venture into Iraq..

There is murmuring of in pending military operation and an invasion into Iraq should things falter further in Iraq's security..

The Peninsula shield could go ahead with this in collaboration with Egypt and Jordan...

Or make it more politically correct by using the existing framework and terrorism fight treaty

IMCTC (The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition)
They could go ahead with this anytime depending on the rogue elements and especially if the Iraqi gov't loses control of them
 
This is about as accurate as your prediction that Azerbaijan would join the Yemen conflict.
 
That Guy said:
This is about as accurate as your prediction that Azerbaijan would join the Yemen conflict.
Never said that before...

But this is as real as it comes.. If the rogue elements get out of control there will 100% be an invasion into Iraq besides there is an economical upside to it
 
Can you imagine the fear that will cripple Iraq once Peninsula shield coalition puts large forces armed to the teeth on their borders.. The fear will be 1000 times higher then ukraine... The Iraqis know these guys are dangerous when they invade they take everything hence their hearts will come to their throats once they see them roll out..
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484330820546424833
 
Those rogue elements saved Iraq when its Presidential army and government collapsed. Those rogues came out snd fought Daesh to death when your blah blah shield, KSA Sheikhs or Murican Masters were arming Daesh, PMF came out victorious.

Now if you wanna go ahead and try your luck against them through the whole GCC or the Americans.

Also, these people came out to fight the Americans along with the government, didn't wait for 20 years in caves and waited for the Americans to leave so they could attack the government troops.
 
Big Tank said:
Those rogue elements saved Iraq when its Presidential army and government collapsed. Those rogues came out snd fought Daesh to death when your blah blah shield, KSA Sheikhs or Murican Masters were arming Daesh, PMF came out victorious.

Now if you wanna go ahead and try your luck against them through the whole GCC or the Americans.
Daesh was fought collectively by everyone US, Turkey, Peshmerga, Iraq gov't, FSA, SDF, Jordan, France, Russia, KSA, UAE, PMU etc etc.. don't get it wrong.. GCC were actively bombing ISIS inside iraq on daily basis during the campaign..

Iraq is a flat terrain will be swipped aside quickly and sitting ducks conventionally by virtue of terrain.. Its an unfriendly terrain for militias against anyone with firepower
 
