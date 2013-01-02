The Iraqi Armed Forces

I saw that most other countries have their own general forum for the military, I decided to make one for Iraq. The Iraqi army was totally disolved after the invasion. most of the equipement has been looted, sold as scrap or left to rust. The New army was initially trained to fight terrorism and internal conflicts. It is still not ready for any large scale war. According to the plans it wont be ready to defend against a foreign attack until 2020. The Iraqi army has still made some great progress. Military personal: 300,000 estimate Defense Budget: $18 billion These equipment information are not accurate and not updated, some of the equipment are used by federal police, some other equipment not mentioned. Main equipment light arms: AK47, M16A4, M4(for special units), Zastava M21 + other types vehicles HMMWV: 10,000+ M115: 500 BTR's of different types: about 1,000 ILAV Badger: 1200 Dzik-3: 600 M1117: 264 Federal Police BMP-1:434 T-55: 76 T-72: 180 M1A1M Abrams: 146 (about 700 planned) As well as hundreds of other vehicles. Air Force and Army aviation. F16 Bloc 52 : 36 on order, 96 planned Aero L-159 ALCA: 28 ordered (4 surplus and 24 new) Cessna 208 Caravan: training 3 Hawker Beechcraft T-6 Texan II training 15 Option for up to 20. Lasta 95 Serbia utility/ basic training 20 Transport Aircraft Antonov An-32 medium transport An-32B 6 Beechcraft King Air 350 light/ VIP transport 350ER 24 Lockheed C-130 Hercules C-130E: 3 C-130J-30:6 Reconnaissance Aircraft Beechcraft King Air 350 5 Cessna 208 Caravan: 6, 3 armed with Hellfire missiles. Helicopters Aérospatiale SA 342 Gazelle light attack/utility helicopter 6 Bell 206B JetRanger: 10 Bell 40: 27 Bell OH-58C: 8 On loan from US Army for trainin. Eurocopter EC 635: 22; 24 on order. Option for additional 26 UH-1H: 15 Used for medivac/search and rescue. Mil Mi-17: 46 Iraqi soldier with M16