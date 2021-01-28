The Iraqi Air Force’s F-16 Fleet Is On The Brink Of Collapse Despite Showy Flybys
A high-profile 23 F-16 flyover may only have served to paper over the cracks in what is an increasingly precarious Iraqi Viper fleet.
www.thedrive.com
Pakistan or Turkey can provide them best service, after US. They should go back to Russian planes, they are cheap and easy to maintained, less sensors.
