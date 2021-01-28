What's new

The Iraqi Air Force’s F-16 Fleet Is On The Brink Of Collapse Despite Showy Flybys

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
23,778
13
23,483
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom