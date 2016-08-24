The Iranians have built two mosques in China, one of which is a prince of Persia.

1，In the Samanid Empire, there was a handsome Prince of Persia called Nasr。He came to Xinjiang as an official and built the first mosque in Xinjiang.Artux Great Mosque in Artux, Kyzilsu, Xinjiang, China. 39°42'51.3"N 76°10'13.5"E, Please use Baidu Map for Street View. Or you can travel here and see by yourself.Inside the Artux Great Mosque. 1200 years have passed. Did the mosque get torn down? Of course not.