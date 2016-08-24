What's new

The Iranians have built two mosques in China, one of which is a prince of Persia.

1，In the Samanid Empire, there was a handsome Prince of Persia called Nasr。He came to Xinjiang as an official and built the first mosque in Xinjiang.
main-qimg-1ab22c56dd04ba883694a2ee36a2f6fc.png

Artux Great Mosque in Artux, Kyzilsu, Xinjiang, China. 39°42'51.3"N 76°10'13.5"E, Please use Baidu Map for Street View. Or you can travel here and see by yourself.
main-qimg-cdff3777d317700fb2d37c99f18092fd.png

Inside the Artux Great Mosque. 1200 years have passed. Did the mosque get torn down? Of course not.
 
