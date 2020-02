The Iranian Missile Strike Did Far More Damage Than Trump Admits

Feb. 12, 2020

Unlock more free articles.

What Is ‘Dance Monkey,’ and How Did It Take Over the World?

The primary mechanism is a wall of blast pressure from an explosion. Even relatively low levels of blast exposure can result in temporary cognitive deficits.





A secondary mechanism: Wind rushes to fill the vacuum left by the pressure wave. This can hurl shrapnel and fragments.





A tertiary mechanism: People or things can be thrown by this wind, leading to impact concussions.





A quaternary mechanism: Fires, toxic gases, burns or crashes can follow.



An Army Doctor’s First Loss of the Vietnam War: The Woman He Loved

Subscribe to the At War Newsletter

A U.S.-Taliban Deal Hinges on Reducing Violence. It Might Work Like This.

Charles R. Kesler

Prepare to Meet Donald Trump, Defender of Democracy

Stephanie Coontz

How to Make Your Marriage Gayer

Linda Greenhouse

The Supreme Court in the Mean Season

Editors’ Picks

Kim Kardashian Has Learned Restraint

The Unhealthy Math of Skinny + Pretty = Good

Who Really Killed Malcolm X?

Site Index

Site Information Navigation