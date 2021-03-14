The Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia contiguous quad. Answer to America, Australia, Japan, India

Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 17,384
- -12
- Country
-
- Location
-
There is road between China and Russia. There is road between Pakistan and China. There is road between Iran and Pakistan. So this mean Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia are connected by road, unlike America, Australia, Japan, India which are not connected by road. So the Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia is better strategically because contiguous.
@That Guy @Itachi @SpaceMan18 @F-22Raptor @Get Ya Wig Split @mike2000 is back @vostok @striver44 @tower9
Who’s Afraid of the First China-Russia Road Bridge?
Addressing the persistent myth that China seeks a demographic takeover of the Russian Far East.
thediplomat.com
Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran Start One Of World's Most Fiercest Military Drills
Russia launched a major military drill on Monday, involving almost 80,000 servicemen. Kavkaz-2020 (Caucasus-2020) is the final stage of annual combat training this year, the Defense Ministry said in a statement. Chinese PLA Soldiers Gearing-Up For Harsh ‘Ladakhi’ Winters As India-China Talks Hit...
eurasiantimes.com
@That Guy @Itachi @SpaceMan18 @F-22Raptor @Get Ya Wig Split @mike2000 is back @vostok @striver44 @tower9
Last edited: