The Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia contiguous quad. Answer to America, Australia, Japan, India

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
There is road between China and Russia. There is road between Pakistan and China. There is road between Iran and Pakistan. So this mean Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia are connected by road, unlike America, Australia, Japan, India which are not connected by road. So the Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia is better strategically because contiguous.

Who’s Afraid of the First China-Russia Road Bridge?

Addressing the persistent myth that China seeks a demographic takeover of the Russian Far East.
Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran Start One Of World's Most Fiercest Military Drills

Russia launched a major military drill on Monday, involving almost 80,000 servicemen. Kavkaz-2020 (Caucasus-2020) is the final stage of annual combat training this year, the Defense Ministry said in a statement. Chinese PLA Soldiers Gearing-Up For Harsh ‘Ladakhi’ Winters As India-China Talks Hit...
@That Guy @Itachi @SpaceMan18 @F-22Raptor @Get Ya Wig Split @mike2000 is back @vostok @striver44 @tower9
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Apr 29, 2019
This is absolutely the right way forward. The time is right.

Anyone who still believes in America-Pakistan bhai bhai needs their head examined. Americans believe in a completely different rule set for Pakistan vs. India. The more medieval Indians behave, the more USA will make excuses for their behaviour. The more "progressive/democratic" Pakistan tries to be, checking off box after box in trying to satisfy hypocritical American sponsored "reform programs", the more Pakistan remains stuck in one position. No matter WHAT Hindustan does to innocent civilians in Kashmir, Americans will never serve them notice. Let's not even start on the steaming pile of hypocrisy encountered over military procurement, human rights and economic sanctions.

I don't even know why some people think Pakistan needs USA to get anywhere in life.
 
KaiserX

Apr 6, 2019
masterchief_mirza said:
This is absolutely the right way forward. The time is right.

Anyone who still believes in America-Pakistan bhai bhai needs their head examined. Americans believe in a completely different rule set for Pakistan vs. India. The more medieval Indians behave, the more USA will make excuses for their behaviour. The more "progressive/democratic" Pakistan tries to be, checking off box after box in trying to satisfy hypocritical American sponsored "reform programs", the more Pakistan remains stuck in one position. No matter WHAT Hindustan does to innocent civilians in Kashmir, Americans will never serve them notice. Let's not even start on the steaming pile of hypocrisy encountered over military procurement, human rights and economic sanctions.

I don't even know why some people think Pakistan needs USA to get anywhere in life.
Its not about bhai bhai or alliances anymore. Its about national interests. What national interest would it serve Pakistan to be anti-US?

This topic is utter none sense. Even China is not interested in building any alliance. Reason being Chinese are clever. They are simply ignoring the Quaid nusance while giving the only quad nation it shares a border with (India) a beating they will forever remember. By ignoring them you will make them irrelevant. US, Japan, nor Australia cant do jackshit against China in reality.

Infact those 3 countries are using the Quad/Taiwan/Hong kong to get as much trade concessions as possible from China. While the world is thinking about their economies and becoming richer we are day dreaming of an alliance that will never happen :D instead we should use all sides to our benefit and expand our trade relations.
 
Rajputana_

Jan 16, 2020
Iran has withstood USA for its religious beliefs for very long, what makes you think they will capitulate to godless commies?

Russia China are already anti USA, Pakistan is a non factor, what will this even achieve:lol:
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
If it ain't against US quad, this group should be formed for economic reasons. It is about time China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan joined hands to increase trade and regional connectivity.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Rajputana_ said:
Iran has withstood USA for its religious beliefs for very long, what makes you think they will capitulate to godless commies?

Russia China are already anti USA, Pakistan is a non factor, what will this even achieve:lol:
Look who is giving us advice LOL An Indian who resides in 'Murica. This is exactly the reason why China, Iran, Russia and Pakistan should go ahead.
Ballal said:
They will attempt to destabilise the weakest link in the chain
This is where all countries should stand shoulder to shoulder and support each other. An attack against any Western nation, covert or overt, is always deemed an attack against all. The bloc needs to adopt a similar approach.

This unity is US Western nightmare for a multitude of reasons. These are exactly the nations the US West and their cronies have on their hit list. Each and every nation.
 
Qutb-ud-din Aybak

Qutb-ud-din Aybak

Jan 22, 2015
In this cold war we should play the neutral part while having good relations with china. We should learn from history.
And alliance with iran will be of no good to us. Iran is a spoiler in this suggested quad for our relations with arab world and the west.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
KaiserX said:
Its not about bhai bhai or alliances anymore. Its about national interests. What national interest would it serve Pakistan to be anti-US?

This topic is utter none sense. Even China is not interested in building any alliance. Reason being Chinese are clever. They are simply ignoring the Quaid nusance while giving the only quad nation it shares a border with (India) a beating they will forever remember. By ignoring them you will make them irrelevant. US, Japan, nor Australia cant do jackshit against China in reality.

Infact those 3 countries are using the Quad/Taiwan/Hong kong to get as much trade concessions as possible from China. While the world is thinking about their economies and becoming richer we are day dreaming of an alliance that will never happen :D instead we should use all sides to our benefit and expand our trade relations.
Joining Russia, China and Iran bloc is not necessarily anti-US. Is EU bloc deemed anti-US? There are other bloc's in the world which are formed on the basis of regional cooperation and economic prosperity. It makes sense to have regional connectivity and trade. People want to ignore region and appease some bully across the ocean. People want to ignore the potential of regional trade and development out of fear of US backlash. If anything, that is madness.

The US and its Western cronies cannot and won't give the region development and prosperity. They are here to sow division and tension. Only the nation's affected by Western orchestrated instability can make the decision to cooperate and change their own fate. As long as the regional nations continue to remain divided true prosperity can never be achieved.

China didn't ignore any alliance. In fact, CPEC is a stark example of how China and Pakistan ignored US, Indian and Western criticism and went ahead full steam with the project. It is OBOR and CPEC which today are forcing people of our region to think broader. We need regional unity and cooperation. Not only to counter Western meddling and bullying, but also for a multitude of other reasons.
 
Rajputana_

Jan 16, 2020
Dalit said:
Look who is giving us advice LOL An Indian who resides in 'Murica. This is exactly the reason why China, Iran, Russia and Pakistan should go ahead.
I'm glad that my location is exactly the deciding factor in a geostrategic alliance spanning two continents in your opinion.

I bet Iranians aren't as smart as you.

Russians, dont even worry about them, they are the only ones ever to stand up to USA.
 
Maira La

Maira La

Mar 5, 2010
Dalit said:
Joining Russia, China and Iran bloc is not necessarily anti-US. Is EU bloc deemed anti-US? There are other bloc's in the world which are formed on the basis of regional cooperation and economic prosperity. It makes sense to have regional connectivity and trade. People want to ignore region and appease some bully across the ocean. People want to ignore the potential of regional trade and development out of fear of US backlash. If anything, that is madness.

China didn't ignore any alliance. In fact, CPEC is a stark example of how China and Pakistan ignored US, Indian and Western criticism and went ahead full steam with the project. It is OBOR and CPEC which today are forcing people of our region to think broader. We need regional unity and cooperation. Not only to counter Western meddling and bullying, but also for a multitude of other reasons.
There is no bloc. It's non-existent and only in people's minds.

Russia and Iran will not ruin their relation with India to please Pakistan.

Each of the three countries you mention are absolutely selfish (as it should be) and don't see themselves belonging to any bloc.

You guys need to get this bloc psychology out of your heads and work with everyone cautiously.

The US obviously is no friend of Pakistan at the moment. Working closely with China, as in CPEC and closer defence cooperation, is the future but try not to be enemies with other superpowers.
 
striver44

striver44

Jul 25, 2016
Duhh I've said it before the Quad is real, the Chinese equivalent for it just don't exist.

Some members are using their imagination too hard.
 
