The Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia contiguous quad. Answer to America, Australia, Japan, India

KaiserX said:



This topic is utter none sense. Even China is not interested in building any alliance. Reason being Chinese are clever. They are simply ignoring the Quaid nusance while giving the only quad nation it shares a border with (India) a beating they will forever remember. By ignoring them you will make them irrelevant. US, Japan, nor Australia cant do jackshit against China in reality.



Infact those 3 countries are using the Quad/Taiwan/Hong kong to get as much trade concessions as possible from China. While the world is thinking about their economies and becoming richer we are day dreaming of an alliance that will never happen instead we should use all sides to our benefit and expand our trade relations.

Joining Russia, China and Iran bloc is not necessarily anti-US. Is EU bloc deemed anti-US? There are other bloc's in the world which are formed on the basis of regional cooperation and economic prosperity. It makes sense to have regional connectivity and trade. People want to ignore region and appease some bully across the ocean. People want to ignore the potential of regional trade and development out of fear of US backlash. If anything, that is madness.The US and its Western cronies cannot and won't give the region development and prosperity. They are here to sow division and tension. Only the nation's affected by Western orchestrated instability can make the decision to cooperate and change their own fate. As long as the regional nations continue to remain divided true prosperity can never be achieved.China didn't ignore any alliance. In fact, CPEC is a stark example of how China and Pakistan ignored US, Indian and Western criticism and went ahead full steam with the project. It is OBOR and CPEC which today are forcing people of our region to think broader. We need regional unity and cooperation. Not only to counter Western meddling and bullying, but also for a multitude of other reasons.