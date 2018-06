Washington rings the bells

Dan Coats, a well-known American politician who now serves as the National Intelligence Directorate, who has the role of US intelligence chief, spoke at a recent meeting with Congressional delegates pointed at developing capabilities of countries like Iran, Russia and China that could Warned America's supremacy outside the Earth's atmosphere .

He has been tasked with coordinating 17 active intelligence agencies in the United States, including the CIA, says "These spatial capabilities are based on basic aerial identification, navigation, and anti-satellite, and according to The speed of technology that comes into the hands of enemies of the United States, in order to stay in competition atmosphere, we must be more creative and faster".

He adds, "In the upcoming wars, the American enemies will try to act against our satellite systems and eliminate America's supremacy in space, which the Chinese and Russian intelligence community, are developing their own anti-satellite capabilities.