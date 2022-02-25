What's new

The invasion of Ukraine makes it obvious: The IDF will fight its own battles, alone (Jerusalem Post)

BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,198
-1
722
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
www.jpost.com

The invasion of Ukraine makes it obvious: IDF will fights own battles

It is something that Israel has said over and over again, Israel is not a party to any deal signed with Tehran. And if needed, Israel’s military will act against Iran.
www.jpost.com www.jpost.com

If President Joe Biden’s speech on Wednesday evening wasn’t clear enough: Ukraine is on its own against the Russian bear. And if there’s anything Israel can learn from that, is that it also will find itself fighting alone should it ever find itself in a war against Iran.
Click to expand...

:lol::lol::lol:

American puppets are waking up from their nonsenses dream.

So better think twice before the next provocation against Iran.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,734
15
10,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
American relationship with Israel is nothing like any other relationship with other countries/allies. We have seen the amount of help US provided to Israel during Arab Israel wars and it would continue to ensure that Israel remains ahead of any country in ME.
Even in case of Iran, US would definitely get involved in one way or the other.
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,198
-1
722
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Vapnope said:
American relationship with Israel is nothing like any other relationship with other countries/allies. We have seen the amount of help US provided to Israel during Arab Israel wars and it would continue to ensure that Israel remains ahead of any country in ME.
Even in case of Iran, US would definitely get involved in one way or the other.
Click to expand...
Iranian war itself is a American backstabbing to Israel.
True American help would avoid the war.
But USA is instigating it since one decade ago.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Norwegian
The IDF is losing the public’s trust and this will be Kohavi’s legacy
Replies
4
Views
270
Englishman
Englishman
Dariush the Great
I once headed the Iran branch of Israel’s military intelligence research. Here’s why Israel can’t take out Iran’s nuclear program.
Replies
2
Views
499
aryobarzan
aryobarzan
F-22Raptor
U.S. Details Costs of a Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Replies
7
Views
593
Goritoes
Goritoes
Hamartia Antidote
U.S. reveals Russian plot to use fake video as pretense for Ukraine invasion
Replies
6
Views
249
Englishman
Englishman
Nan Yang
The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany “The primordial interest of the United States, over
Replies
12
Views
564
Beidou2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom