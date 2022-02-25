The invasion of Ukraine makes it obvious: The IDF will fight its own battles, alone (Jerusalem Post)

The invasion of Ukraine makes it obvious: IDF will fights own battles
It is something that Israel has said over and over again, Israel is not a party to any deal signed with Tehran. And if needed, Israel’s military will act against Iran.
www.jpost.com
If President Joe Biden’s speech on Wednesday evening wasn’t clear enough: Ukraine is on its own against the Russian bear. And if there’s anything Israel can learn from that, is that it also will find itself fighting alone should it ever find itself in a war against Iran.
American puppets are waking up from their nonsenses dream.
So better think twice before the next provocation against Iran.