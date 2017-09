What is The Internet of Everything (IoE)?

People : Connecting people in more relevant, valuable ways.

: Connecting people in more relevant, valuable ways. Data: Converting data into intelligence to make better decisions.

Converting data into intelligence to make better decisions. Process: Delivering the right information to the right person (or machine) at the right time.

Delivering the right information to the right person (or machine) at the right time. Things: Physical devices and objects connected to the Internet and each other for intelligent decision making; often called Internet of Things (IoT).

The Future?