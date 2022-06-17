The International Anatolian Eagle-2022 Exercisewill be held between 20 June and 01 July 2022 at the 3rd Main Jet Base Command / Konya.

Turkish Air Force Command; F-16, KC-135, E-7T AEW-C, ANKA-S,

International Anatolian Eagle Exercise, one of the most comprehensive activities of the Turkish Air Force, will be held between 20 June and 01 July 2022 this year. The countries that will participate in the exercise, which will be hosted by the 3rd Main Jet Base Command, have been determined.According to the information obtained by SavunmaSanayiST.com, this year the exercise; Azerbaijan, UK, Jordan, Pakistan, Turkish Air and Naval Forces and NATO elements will participate. In addition, the International Anatolian Eagle-2022 Training will be carried out together with one of the NATO exercises, Ramstein DUST-2022/2 (RADU 22-2).Platforms to be participate in the activities;Bulgaria, Chad, Ethiopia, South Africa, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Kosovo, Libya, Malaysia, Tunisia, Uzbekistan and Oman will participate in the activities as observers.Anatolian Eagle, a training conducted internationally every year at the Anatolian Eagle Training Center (Konya); It aims to increase the operational training levels of pilots, air defense personnel and controllers, to test and develop joint and combined operational methods, to minimize losses under real operational conditions, and to maximize mission effectiveness in an environment simulated to real operations.Drill takes place in a realistic war environment, under a scenario between Red (Enemy) and Blue (Friendly) forces.Purpose of Exercise:>To improve the possibilities and capabilities of national and foreign elements to carry out joint operations during the day and to increase mutual support between the forces,>To increase the training levels of the participants by providing the planning and execution of mixed air operations missions against tactical and strategic targets protected by fighter planes and air defense weapon systems deployed on the surface (on land and sea) in a realistic operational environment,>To allow testing of new tactics and techniques.Anatolian Eagle Training Center is one of the three tactical training centers in the world with similar opportunities, and it is the only tactical training center in Europe.