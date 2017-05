On Thursday, the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence was presented with a comprehensive Worldwide Threat Assessment Report. The Director of National Intelligence, Daniel Ray Coats, in his statement, expressed his apprehensions about the war in Afghanistan. He predicted a worsening security profile and the increase in the resurgence of the Taliban.“The overall situation in Afghanistan will very likely continue to deteriorate, even if international support is sustained. Endemic state weaknesses, the government’s political fragility, deficiencies of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF)”, he said.He further enunciated about the likelihood of Taliban having the better of ANSF in 2017.“ANSF performance will probably worsen due to a combination of Taliban operations, ANSF combat casualties, desertions, poor logistics support, and weak leadership. The ANSF will almost certainly remain heavily dependent on foreign military and financial support to sustain themselves and preclude their collapse. Although the Taliban was unsuccessful in seizing a provincial capital in 2016, it effectively navigated its second leadership transition in two years following the death of its former chief, Mansur, and is likely to make gains in 2017”, he said.Read more: Troop surge in Afghanistan: Will it work this time? It is imperative to point out here that as of now the Taliban are on the cusp of capturing Kunduz; the Afghan forces are finding it difficult to stem the flow. Last month, the Taliban ransacked the headquarters of 209th corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA), killing 150 personnel.The concerns raised by the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lt Gen Vincent Stewart were more scathing. The three-star general gave a very grim assessment.Stewart said that he went to see the situation for himself in Afghanistan.“Left unchecked, that stalemate will deteriorate in favor of the belligerents, so we have to do something very different than what we have been doing in the past,” he said.Read more: Afghan Army’s biggest set back: Has Trump’s ‘Mother of all Bombs’ back fired? He called for an increase in US advisers to work in close liaison with Afghan army personnel. Otherwise, he opined that the situation will further degenerate.Top Cabinet members, security experts, and aides have proposed a new Pentagon-led strategy for Afghanistan.