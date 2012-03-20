What's new

the intellectual & academic dishonesty of british broadcast corporation

GumNaam

no wonder China kicked 'em out...

please watch the entire video and note how they pick choose what they want to show & what they don't want to show. this video will show you the british bullshit corporation's version followed by the full Chinese version. the first lie right off the top was that they claimed to have "received" this so called "compelling" evidence when it was simply a documentary report from CTGN that they pirated and then on top of that, they twisted the truth and showed that people where being "forced" while in reality, the CCP reps were trying to "convince" the people. there is a huge difference between "forced" and "convinced". now one can make the argument that it is tradition to have young women get married in asian cultures including the xinjiang culture but then one has to realize that even the west looks down upon this "expected to marry" practice and therefore, they have no room to criticize China for encouraging what they think is best for their people.
 
Piotr

Barking dogs of US imperialism: we hate China, we hate Muslims, but we sincerely love Chinese Muslims.
 
GumNaam

China needs to consolidate and strengthen the SCO alliance...Pakistan can play a crucial role here in the english media, our university graduates are fluent and eloquent in english...WE need to start replacing bbc,cnn,msnbc,fox et al...there is definitely a business opportunity here...
 
