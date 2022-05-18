The Instability in Pakistan & Afghanistan: How the US & India Benefit the Most

Sarosh Ibrahim
Since the Taliban takeover, the situation in Afghanistan has continued to deteriorate to the point where the country is facing a humanitarian crisis and threats from the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP).
On the other hand, its neighbor, Pakistan, has experienced an increase in terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Amid the political crisis in Pakistan, these attacks have soured Pak-Afghan relations. The author, Sarmad Ishfaq, notes that the continued instability in Pakistan and Afghanistan and their strained relations benefit none other than India and the United States.
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/instability-in-pakistan/
