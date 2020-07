Pathetic propagandist on this forum who just want to convert every human sorrow into their 2 min of fame.



This kid for God sake is 3 year old and was surrounded by "police" where his grandfather died of bullets and these propagandist expect this kid to differentiate between "police" and militants, not just that to know whose bullet hit his grand father.



Now since this kid has called out "police", can we let go CRPF now? Dummies.

