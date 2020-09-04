What's new

The Indo-Pacific Strategy Can Ensure Bangladesh's Economic Development And Fix The Security Concern

Momen Gandu was spewing gibberish about not being interested in procuring major US origin weapons systems, What was he on about ?


I don't understand what the issue is here, I sincerely hope it's his own personal opinion and not that of the government.



Are they seriously trying to leverage our relationship with the USA for FDI and investment ?



Why would the USA invest in infrastructure building in Bangladesh, do they even do that anywhere ???



Playing hard to get will backfire, moron FM and even more moronic foreign policy and threat assesment.
 
