THE indian subcontinent colonisation - whose fault is it?

Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
6,882
0
8,212
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The British took over and ruled the Indian subcontinent because of greedy traitors and incompetent ppl.
Who would you blame? the muslim or the hindu or both were traitors and incompetent.
The Chinese teach in school the hundred years of humiliation.
The indian - some say it was great under British we were free from evil Muslim and some hate british and cheer the resistance.
pakistani - .............nothing
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
2,418
-1
4,599
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
bengali "muslims" look up siraj daulah whose armies switched over to east india trading company
BTW Britain saved you from extinction
PS.
Britain never took present day Pakistan from "muslims" they liberated it from the heirs of kana singh ranjeet

@Indus Pakistan
 
Last edited:
Old School

Old School

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2010
2,612
1
3,346
Britain is still ruling the sub-continent through her slaves who are trained in Britain. They run the bureaucracy , court house , military, banks , universities everything. Even the penal code still remains the same. Stupid left lane driving is there too. London is still the Qibla for these slaves. Majority people are still the same primitive jahils. This is the bitter truth. Jahils will always be ruled by others and still blame others for their misfortune.
 
Last edited:
Hiptullha

Hiptullha

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 13, 2014
4,532
3
5,743
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
British rule was just the case of on imperial ruler ousting another. You can't call any actor a traitor because the subcontinent has always been a collection of different nations. As for Indians, they should be grateful that the British came and helped crystallize an Indian and Hindu identity otherwise they'd still be fighting over drinking wells with the 27 other castes in their backwater designated shitting village.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
16,418
1
25,811
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Hiptullha said:
British rule was just the case of on imperial ruler ousting another. You can't call any actor a traitor because the subcontinent has always been a collection of different nations. As for Indians, they should be grateful that the British came and helped crystallize an Indian and Hindu identity otherwise they'd still be fighting over drinking wells with the 27 other castes in their backwater designated shitting village.
Click to expand...
The British did not try to fight the Punjabis or Sindhis.

They came to Bengal (meaning current West Bengal), where people are polite and non-confrontational. Some would say people not fit for military leadership or resistance. A soft underbelly, if you will.

Bengal Subah was ruled mostly by people from Murshidabad, which was already a corrupt administration financed by Hindu financiers like Umi Chand in Calcutta. Bahadur Shah Zafar in Delhi was the last flicker of Mughal empire and though Siraj-ud-Dowlah put up a brave fight, he could not win against the corrupt schemers and financiers like Umi-Chand, who made sure the British had the upper hand in money and resources.

Omichund - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

The body of Mughal empire and Bengal Subah was already in the coffin - the British just put the final nail in it and nailed it shut.
 
Last edited:
