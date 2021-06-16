THE indian subcontinent colonisation - whose fault is it?

Hiptullha said: British rule was just the case of on imperial ruler ousting another. You can't call any actor a traitor because the subcontinent has always been a collection of different nations. As for Indians, they should be grateful that the British came and helped crystallize an Indian and Hindu identity otherwise they'd still be fighting over drinking wells with the 27 other castes in their backwater designated shitting village. Click to expand...

The British did not try to fight the Punjabis or Sindhis.They came to Bengal (meaning current West Bengal), where people are polite and non-confrontational. Some would say people not fit for military leadership or resistance. A soft underbelly, if you will.Bengal Subah was ruled mostly by people from Murshidabad, which was already a corrupt administration financed by Hindu financiers like Umi Chand in Calcutta. Bahadur Shah Zafar in Delhi was the last flicker of Mughal empire and though Siraj-ud-Dowlah put up a brave fight, he could not win against the corrupt schemers and financiers like Umi-Chand, who made sure the British had the upper hand in money and resources.The body of Mughal empire and Bengal Subah was already in the coffin - the British just put the final nail in it and nailed it shut.