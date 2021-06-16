THE indian subcontinent colonisation - whose fault is it?

Azadkashmir
Nov 10, 2012
The British took over and ruled the Indian subcontinent because of greedy traitors and incompetent ppl.
Who would you blame? the muslim or the hindu or both were traitors and incompetent.
The Chinese teach in school the hundred years of humiliation.
The indian - some say it was great under British we were free from evil Muslim and some hate british and cheer the resistance.
pakistani - .............nothing
