The Indian sex guru wanted by everyone!

Damn! I thought these guys were from the past, but look here.





Tagging a few here @Joe Shearer remember this chap?

1654186735765.png


www.theguardian.com

The free-love cult that terrorised America – and became Netflix’s latest must-watch

Wild Wild Country, a documentary about a guru’s sinister commune in 1980s Oregon, is shocking viewers with tales of poison and paranoia
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com



In the UK we were forunate enough to have the magnificent guru maharishi yogi grace our screens in the 90's.






Charlatans using faith, happens everywhere.
 
We have the Holy Trinity now, and two spares in jail, in case one of the three outside collapses. Just look at their mugs, and count your blessings.

1654189927051.png
1654190053909.png
1654190166135.png


and the spares

1654190391196.png
1654190474136.png


You got anything like this?
 
How does the Indian public (despite being "educated" at large) constantly fall for these obvious scam gurus? I guess the 82 IQ average really speaks for itself.
 
Our own people fall for such conman all the time. Sadly the fake peer culture is prevalent.

I’ll tag you on the fake baba one lol. How tragic and then people turn away from faith.
 
Only uneducated or desperate people resort to "faith healing" or obvious scam gurus. It shows how much of a failure such a society is if mental health help services are so useless that people resort to such en masse.
 
You should see the expression of utter blankness, complete refusal to engage with these charlatans, whenever one of the genuine monks (not sadhus, who are different, and are much less temperate) comes face to face with these self-certified, self-declared charlatans. Complete and careful avoidance of either repulsion or anger. And, unlike this shoddy bunch, complete detachment from politics.
 
Its quite prevalent in Pakistan too especially in the countryside.
 

