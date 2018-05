The Indian rupee is under pressure — that may signal economic trouble ahead

The Indian rupee, which hit its lowest in 15 months against the U.S. dollar on Monday, is expected to depreciate even more, analysts said.

The weakened currency signals potential troubles that await Asia's third-largest economy amid higher oil prices and rising interest rates in the U.S., analysts said.

India's current account and fiscal deficits mean the central bank may have little room to tap into its reserves to to defend the currency.