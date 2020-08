The Indian rivalry with China: its strategic humiliation

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was a liberal leader of world stature at par with Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan. While M.A. Jinnah was a hardcore realist, Pandit Nehru was an idealist. He harboured a grand idea about the independent India being the leader of the South East Asia.

The matter of the fact is that

the emergence of Pakistan had frustrated Nehru’s ambition to see India substituting the British Empire as the greater power. The successors of Nehru continued to entertain this delusional ambition.

The reflections of Pandit Nehru amply demonstrated that he wanted to replace the British Empire in this region with India as the political and economic leader of the groupings of small states.

This is how Nehru thought of India as the leading power or the hegemon of the region before the departure of the British Imperialists and even after the Partition. The political and strategic policies towards the small states of the region India adopted under the leadership of Nehru and his successors were driven by this long cherished ambition of becoming the hegemon power.

While cloaking its designs by the mantle of Non Aligned Movement, democracy, freedom of people and sweet talk of good neighborliness, it continued to pursue deceitfully Kautylia’s statecraft and military strategy intimidating and subduing small states, destabilizing neighbours and patronizing subversion and terrorism in the region.

after the collapse of the erstwhile Soviet Union, India has been relentlessly pursuing its hegemonic designs.

India went into the tight embrace of the USA and started behaving as a counterpoise to China miscalculating its own military power, the USA reliability and the Chinese military and strategic threshold and suffered humiliation to the chagrin of the sane Indians. As put it by an analyst, ‘one minor Chinese military move took the wind out of the Hindutva nationalist regime

of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which miserably failed to give a reasonable political, diplomatic, economic or military response to the Chinese move along the LAC’.

The membership of the Quad and the new ally – the USA – did not help avert the blow to its prestige.

The Indian Defence Minister lost no time in rushing to Kremlin

to seek Russian help to ease tension with China. The Chinese message to India and its strategic allies was loud and clear that it does not know to compromise on its territorial integrity and strategic interests including BRI or CPEC in the region.

The Chinese move dealt a heavy blow to the grandeur and the awe and fear of India in the region.