הצי ההודי השיק את נושאת המטוסים הראשונה מתוצרת מקומית וכוללת מערכות נשק תוצרת תעשייה אווירית הודו מצטרפת לקומץ מדינות שבנו בעצמן נושאות מטוסים עבור ציי המלחמה שלהן. נושאת המטוסים הראשונה שנבנתה במספנות בהודו, VIKRANT, הושקה בסוף השבוע, תתחיל בסדרת ניסויי ים, והיא מצויידת במגוון מערכות לחימה תוצרת ישראל. בנושאת המטוסים ההודית מכ"ם של אלתא/תע"א מדגם EL/M-2448, המאפשר מעקב אחר כלי שיט וכלי...

The Indian Navy has launched the first aircraft carrier made locally and including weapons systems made by IAIThe ELA / IAA radar model EL / M-2448 and Barak-8 interceptors are installed in the Indian aircraft carrier. This is a deal from 2017Dan Arkin 8/08/2021 Contact authorsharingIndia joins a handful of countries that have built their own aircraft carriers for their war fleets. The first aircraft carrier built at shipyards in India, VIKRANT, launched this weekend, will begin a series of sea trials, and is equipped with a variety of combat systems made in Israel.In the Indian aircraft carrier, Elta / IAA radar model EL / M-2448, which allows tracking of vessels and aircraft, as well as a combination of systems made in Israel and made in Russia. Like IAI and Raphael Barak 8 interceptors, a system developed for the Indian Navy, and AK-630 cannons made in Russia. The Israeli weapons and radar systems were purchased in a deal from 2017.The sea trials were postponed because of the corona, but recently began the first trials at sea, to test the ship's hull and propulsion systems. The rest of the systems will be tested at later stages. The Vicarant aircraft carrier was built at the Cochin shipyards in Kerala. 76 percent of the ship's systems are made in India, as part of the government's efforts to focus on local produce.THE DRIVE reports that the aircraft carrier speed is 28 knots, capable of sailing to a range of 7,500 miles, gas turbine engines made by General Electric. In the Indian aircraft carrier there are no catapult launchers but launching mechanisms and stopping cables for landing aircraft. The team consists of 1,700 officers and sailors, including women. The aircraft carrier was built primarily to carry Russian MiG-29 fighter jets, and if the Indian Navy were to be equipped with larger fighter jets, changes would be required to the structure of the ship