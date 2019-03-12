What's new

The Indian MiG Killer is Now a Multiple Top Gun !

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 4, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Tair-Lahoti The Case of Indian Acquisition of Mig-29s: Why Buy a 40-Year Old Aircraft? Air Warfare 7
sonic boom PAF F-16 AMRAAM Chasing Indian Mig-21 Bison, Abhinandan Surrender : Footage Pakistan Air Force 54
Jyotish Indian Air Force will retire their MIG 27 fighter jets in December Indian Defence Forum 29
S IAF is still flying 44-year-old MiG-21 nobody driving cars of that vintage: Indian air chief Indian Defence Forum 26
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA Indian MiG-29K fighter jet bombed India Goa airport with fuel tank Central & South Asia 1
The Ronin Indian Air Force wants to urgently buy 21 MiG-29 fighters Indian Defence Forum 24
The SC 2008 when PAF F-16s locked on Indian Mig-29s General Photos & Multimedia 4
Imran Khan classic video of pakistan shot down indian mig-21 Military Photos & Multimedia 31
The Eagle Indian Air Force claim of shooting down PAF's F-16 & Reality l Case of Mig-21 Bison payload. Air Warfare 52
Zarvan Enough With The Indian Mig-21 Bison Versus Pakistani F-16 Viper Bullshit Air Warfare 108

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top