Why there is an urgent need to reform India’s judicial system

make the criminal justice system work faster and more efficiently.

India has one of the world’s largest number of undertrial prisoners

little over two-thirds of India’s roughly 4.2 lakh prisoners await trial.

languish in jail not because they have been found guilty and sentenced to jail terms but because they are being prosecuted on charges that are too severe to warrant bail, or simply because they are too poor and disempowered to obtain bail.

Better Investigation

70% of them are illiterate, 53% are Muslims, Dalits and tribal people.

Occasionally, the victims are scientists.

The National Human Rights Commission ordered the government of Kerala to pay him compensation of Rs 1 crore. That did not happen.

a trial court dismissed as wholly untenable a case instituted against a senior scientist at the department of electronics, Narayan Waman Nerurkar, dating back to 1987.

was accused of leaking the test report of a German radar its producer wanted to sell to the Indian army.

The CBI withdrew the charge against one of the five. Two others died during the intervening three decades. And a trial court has now acquitted the remaining two accused.

There was no proof that either the test report of the radar or the specifications of a helicopter constituted a secret document under the purview of the Official Secrets Act. There was no proof that the four accused knew one another, leave alone conspired to leak the information.

there was absolutely no proof that the copy was made when the document was in his possession.

Faster Trial

system of justice being delayed and being out of reach for anyone other than the moneyed.

to announce setting up a new court in every district, appoint thousands of new judges.

Reforming the system of appointing judges and holding their functioning to account is another priority.

Criminal justice system in India skewed against the poor; judiciary losing credibility due to repeated legal oversights

Gurgaon District and Sohna Bar Associations passed resolutions refusing to defend him.

as a barbaric murderer, a paedophile

CBI to dig out the truth and arrest a Class XI student of the same school. Kumar was released, but his reputation was murdered.

The learned trial judge has prejudged things in his own fashion, drawn conclusion by embarking on erroneous analogy conjecturing to the brim on apparent facts telling a different story propelled by vitriolic reasoning, ....the trial judge was unmindful of the basic tenets of law…."

miscarriages of justice run the entire gamut of the criminal justice system in India.

police, investigators, advocates, media, even the judiciary — the weak and powerless find the system stacked against them.

Chargesheets are almost never filed within the stipulated 60-day period. Evidence is often tampered with, either deliberately or through callousness.

judiciary too is losing credibility.

Public memories are short, the media circus even shorter; by the time the acquittal occurs (if at all it does, assuming the accused actually manages to find a good lawyer), years have passed, and an innocent person's life, and reputation are ruined.

question of accountability and credibility of criminal justice delivery system in India

What ails the criminal justice delivery system in India?

serious understanding of how badly the justice delivery system works in our country,

Victims of crimes who are prosecuted don't get justice fast enough, if at all.

those rights are routinely negated

Where has the judiciary failed?

biggest area where it has failed is the criminal justice delivery system.

sensitive to the rights of human beings, we forget that even people accused of brutal crimes have rights which must be upheld.

I think the judiciary doesn't follow due process in many cases.

who have been sentenced to death

The analysis showed that inevitably these are people who have not been represented or been represented very poorly; people with little or no means to defend themselves, and therefore they become victims of the system.

system is unfairly skewed; a large majority of the Indian population is poor and underprivileged and don't have access to justice.

They challenged the rationale of the acquittal of the two policemen who were accused of raping a tribal woman inside a police station. The rationale was that she didn't resist or scream.

"your lordships spent months deciding the Keshavananda Bharathi case over the right to property, but when it came to the constitutional right of this woman, you took so little time and ruled in such an insensitive manner".

Nothing came out of it in the case.

there is nothing in the case and the accused are let off.

people who are arrested and prosecuted on valid grounds get acquitted due to sloppy investigation.

There's too much ego

was a college student when he was taken into custody; I saw him aging. The allegation against him was that he had physically planted a bomb in a bus near Sarojini Nagar. The Delhi Police's special cell had a very specific case — that Shah had come from Kashmir to Delhi, was physically present on the day and at the time the explosion took place, and planted the bomb himself.

charge sheet filed mentions of this.

2006, we sent a letter to Kashmir University to verify this and present it before the court. But it was never produced in court.

Who will compensate him for the 12 years he spent in jail for a crime he did not commit? It is such a dehumanising experience.

Forensic labs in our country are limited and terribly overworked

Reports of viscera sent for examination don't come out for eight months.

outside the prism of the metros, in the smaller towns. There is a monumental incompetence across the board and a complete breakdown of the system.

of a system which doesn't allow them to do much.

eople were to see these bulldozing prosecutors, absolute misbehaviour of defence counsels particularly in rape cases, the lack of intervention by the judges and his biases — if these become public knowledge, there will be more attempts to straighten it out.