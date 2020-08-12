The Indian hand in Karachi

It’s not the first time a #RAW agent is found working for the police in Karachi, let me tell you who is responsible for it.
Person responsible for it all is Zardari because his ingenious ‘Pool’ system put in place a mechanism that made it possible, let me explain:
Thread:
/1
Who can remember paying a Rs50 bribe to a police constable at a traffic stop in Karachi, paying a Rs100 bribe to a peon to meet a junior bureaucrat in Sindh, a Rs1000 bribe to renew a Sindh driver’s license, or a Rs5000 bribe to get a file moving at the Sindh Secretariat?
/2
All of it didn’t just end up in the pockets of these low level policemen, a percentage of it did, depending upon the department, the frequency of the bribes & the notoriety of the job.
It ranged from 30-70%, the rest went into a “Pool.”
Here is how the “Pool System” worked:
/3
It was an organized racket & worked 500% more efficiently than govt itself:
A constable submitted his “collections” to the pool on a daily or weekly basis, to his Head Constable.
If a constable “collected” Rs800/day, he submitted Rs400/day to the pool, that’s Rs2100 a week.
/4
The Head Constable then had his own pool, all “collections” from the Constables under him, were in turn put into another pool.
If 3 Constables submitted Rs2100/week that makes it Rs6300/week.
The Head Constable kept Rs3300 for himself & he submitted Rs3000/week to his ASI.
/5
The ASI then had his own pool, all “collections” from the Head Constables under him, were in turn put into another pool.
If 3 Head Constables submitted Rs3000/week, that made it Rs9000/week.
The ASI kept Rs5000 for himself & he submitted Rs4000/week to his SI.
/6
The SI then had his own pool, all “collections” from the ASIs under him, were in turn put into another pool.
If 3 ASIs submitted Rs4000/week, that made it Rs12000/week.
The SI kept Rs6000 for himself & he submitted Rs6000/week to his Inspector.
Insp, SI, ASI often had own..
/7
..collections which were added to the pool.
Insp then has his own pool, all “collections” from SIs under him, were in turn put into another pool.
If 3 SIs submitted Rs6000/week that made it Rs18000/week.
Insp kept Rs9000 for himself & he submitted Rs9000/week to his DSP.
/8
The DSP then has his own pool, all “collections” from the Inspectors under him, were in turn put into another pool.
If 3 Inspectors submitted Rs9000/week, that made it Rs27000/week.
The DSP kept Rs14000 for himself & he submitted Rs13000/week to his SP.
/9
SP then has his own pool, all “collections” from the DSPs under him, were in turn put into another pool.
If 3 DSPs submitted Rs13000/week, that made it Rs39000/week.
SP kept Rs20000 for himself & he submitted Rs19000/week to his SSP.
ASPs were also made to share the pool.
/10
SSP then had his own pool, all “collections” from the SPs under him, were in turn put into another pool.
If 4 SPs submitted Rs19000/week, that made it Rs76000/week.
SSP kept Rs40000 for himself & he submitted Rs36000/week to his DIG.
/11
DIG then had his own pool, all “collections” from SSPs under him, were in turn put into another pool.
If 4SSPs submitted Rs36000/week, that made it Rs144,000/week.
SSP kept Rs74,000 for himself & he submitted Rs70,000/week to his IG.
AIGs were also made to share the pool.
/12
IG then had his own pool, all “collections” from DIGs under him, were in turn put into another pool.
If 8 DIGs submitted Rs70,000/week, that made it Rs280,000/week.
That’s around Rs2.24mil/month just from Rs50 bribes that Constables collect from citizens at traffic stops.
/13
Now imagine, collections made with other means, with registration of robbery cases, registrations of murder cases & release of murder suspects.
Ave payment was a min of 1 crore.
Hence all facets of police work revolved around a system of payments that went towards the “Pool”
/14
Now each provincial IG used to make a monthly or quarterly trip to Islamabad to pay Zardari sb his “gift”
This was the way to remain in Zardari’s good books, to keep the job & do your duty.
This system was high efficient & highly flexible.
Not all Officer were involved..
/15
The system provided room for non-corrupt officials to remain outside the pool.
Many IGs, AIGs, DIGs, SSPs, ASPs, DSP & lower cadres stayed honest & didn’t indulge in this organized racket to feed Zardari’s greed.
But this left them out of favor & without prized postings.
/16
If the IG remained out of the loop DIG would make the trip to Islamabad, or there were even a couple of blue eyed SSPs known to make this trip.
Criteria to reward ‘hardwork’ was simple 1Lac per minute, if 1 crore was being paid they’d d enjoy a 10min meeting with the Boss.
/17
Another important fact was that this ingenious “Pool” was not limited to the Police dept but was introduced to all govt depts provincial & federal working in Sindh.
Excuse, Customs, Building Control, Home dept, Income Tax, Food dept, Health dept, Education & you name it!
/18
Then this bottom to top system vertical of corruption was expanded
horizontally:
By allowing govt officials to receive appointments & transfer to lucrative posts in lieu of “payments”.
Ex.
An SHO of high income station for 50lac
Customs officer at airport for 1 crore.
/19
The system got so ridiculous that sometime officials who paid 50Lac for a desired post got transferred within a week because another officer paid 75 Lac for the same post.
He would then complain of this being unfair, because he wasn’t able to even get his investment back.
/20
What this system did was to transform govt depts into organized crime syndicates & govt employees into organize thugs who’d use official positions to enrich themselves & the Boss.
It went unchecked until Gen Raheel Sharif & CJP of SC busted this free for all in Sindh.
/21
Now let me tell you how it’s relevant to Indian RAW agents being caught.
If I was a RAW officer assigned to destabilize Pakistan via the economic hub of Karachi, this “Pool” system would be God’s gift.
This’d save me the trouble infiltrating govt depts for intelligence.
/22
All I would need to do was to pay for everything:
1-Pay for RAW agents to become a govt employees (Police, Customs, Home, Excise, Health, Education).
2-Pay for these agents to be transferred to vital postings.
3-Pay for these RAW agents to get promoted.
4-Then use them.
/23
This is exactly what happened!
Indian agents used Zardari’s “Pool” system to become govt employees, then they used these positions to provide protection to MQM London’s target killers & to offer patronage to Uzair Baloch’s mafia operations murder, extortion, kidnapping.
/24
This is how Kulboshan Yadav was able to build his network of informers, transporters & surveillance in Karachi to unleash terrorism in Sindh & Balochistan.
While these RAW agents are being nabbed, we must remember how badly this corruption compromised our national security.
/25
Here is 2014 international news story on the “Cop who allegedly became Karachi's biggest gambling Don of shady underworld.”
This was only made possible when Chief Justice of the Supreme Court brought his hammer down on functionings of Sindh Police.
Pakistani cop who allegedly became Karachi's biggest gambling don illustrates shady underworldA corrupt, low-level cop with a healthy dose of street smarts rises to control hundreds of illegal gambling dens in Pakistan's largest city.https://www.foxnews.com/world/pakistani-cop-who-allegedly-became-karachis-biggest-gambling-don-illustrates-shady-underworld
/26
Here is an Indian media report on a Karachi Cop busted by NAB in 2017 with 20mil Iranian riyals, half a kilo of gold, docs of property worth 100mil & Ten cars.
Why do you think he had so much Iranian currency?
Pakistan: Millions in cash, 10 cars, gold seized from ex-cop, his constable sonFour million Pakistani rupees, 20 million Iranian riyals and other foreign currencies along with nearly half a kilos of gold was recovered. Documents of plots whose net worth is over 100 million rupe…https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/pakistan-millions-in-cash-10-cars-gold-seized-from-ex-cop-his-constable-son/story-bMHISkTXkPcYvwyKgZgdsI.html
/27
Sindh IG Gulam Haider Jamali admitted in Supreme Court that out of 12,000 police appointments, 5,000 were illegal.
These police jobs were sold for money, now think how many of these jobs were bought by RAW to infiltrate Indian agents in Sindh Police?
gulfnews.com/world/asia/pak…
/28
Don't think there's a coincidence between the scandal that has been "manufactured" and is being supported by Indian elements.
