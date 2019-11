Modi’s economic management ignores the ordinary citizen

The government also availed an unprecedented surplus transfer of Rs. 1.76 trillion from the RBI to bail itself out.

None of these steps address the problem of falling demand, and blatantly ignore unequal wealth distribution. The problem of widening economic rift and financial impairment of the lower strata is not acknowledged, let alone redressed

Thanks to the superficial opposition criticism, the BJP regime will direct all its efforts at artificially bolstering the numeral, rather than perceiving it as an indicator of an economic crisis

Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian had attracted considerable international attention for exposing India’s GDP overestimation methodology

publicity- conscious PM

