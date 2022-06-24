The Indian DRDO a vision turned to reality.

Folks, remember, none or very few of these weapons have been tested in any conflict or by export partners. Indian defence industry has a nasty habit of shipping something and later it turns out to be broken in most absurd ways.



INSAS is/was a standard issue rifle for Indian forces and it turned out such a massive rat nest of hot steaming mess that no follow up has been planned and it is being replaced completely by a Russian weapon. The VVIP protection agencies already use Israeli made bull-pup rifles like Tavor. None these days use INSAS. INSAS exported to Nepali at a massive discount of 70% immediately showed problems of jamming, low range and stopping power in combat.



So unless these weapons are used in a conflict directly or via a export customer, do not count anything on it. The weapon may be totally fine but production may be screwed up. Or production may be fine but weapon may be screwed up. Or both.