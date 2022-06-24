What's new

The Indian DRDO a vision turned to reality.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540327993414918146

It seems the constant mockery of India and its defence industries have finally set their clocks right since 2014 the once so-called ineffective, failure breading government-owned DRDO is bearing fruits in line with what it was envisioned for, an India capable of independent weapons development be it on any tier, It certainly has achieved great success.

The lesson for Pakistan should be risks and TOT are significant just look at all the Indian indigenous hardware, that started with TOT or some technical assistance but eventually with time and hard work they are becoming self-sufficient in certain domains where they relied on imports. Taking risks were a huge part of the DRDO journey hope our generals and Gov officials get some rude awakening.

Props to DRDO for coming this far.
 
Yup
Their string of failures may have been failed projects but were successful in terms of knowledge building curves.

It’s not like Pakistan didn’t have such opportunities but the habit of shooting them selves in the foot overrode all other characteristics of Pakistan R&D.

At the end - from an over all Tactical & Strategic long term initiative (regardless of it being a “fair fight”) India has defeated Pakistan permanently.
Its focus now is China and how that race matures up. Eventually, that independence will also let India give a middle finger to uncle sam and others when it starts pushing out for resources beyond its shores and needs military presence to protect those interests
 
DRDO is doing good but other conventional defence industry is pretty f*cked up in india.
 
Folks, remember, none or very few of these weapons have been tested in any conflict or by export partners. Indian defence industry has a nasty habit of shipping something and later it turns out to be broken in most absurd ways.

INSAS is/was a standard issue rifle for Indian forces and it turned out such a massive rat nest of hot steaming mess that no follow up has been planned and it is being replaced completely by a Russian weapon. The VVIP protection agencies already use Israeli made bull-pup rifles like Tavor. None these days use INSAS. INSAS exported to Nepali at a massive discount of 70% immediately showed problems of jamming, low range and stopping power in combat.

So unless these weapons are used in a conflict directly or via a export customer, do not count anything on it. The weapon may be totally fine but production may be screwed up. Or production may be fine but weapon may be screwed up. Or both.
 
I think people are a little harsh on criticism of INSAS, now the thing is Indias political border regions on all sides are also some of the most toughest terrains on the world from Swamps and Marshes starting at Sir Creek to Deserts of Kutch and Thar and then freezing heights of himalayas. Under these extreme conditions many rifles from most well known manufacturers in the world would start to malfunction after a while. Just like us in kargil, US faced similar issues with their new M16s in Vietnam where little mud or dirt would jam their rifles unlike AK47s used by their adversaries. They however unlike us instead of labelling it a failure would study its issues, make required improvement to the design and with subsequent variants make it more reliable and accurate
 
Because private players have only recently showing up in the scene with these public private partnerships, in the next 10 years, we will see more R&D and products from these private players than DRDO.

True, testing all these 'best' rifles in these harsh conditions was an eye opener for Indian Armed forces, and then they relaxed the policy and going for multiple rifles to suit each one of these conditions better.

If they improve the recruitment policy, then DRDO can tap on to the best talents available in the country.
 
Personally have seen BEL and other industry designs/equipment brought in to be looked at - reverse engineered/improved and then put into equipment to be used against you guys.
 

