The Indian DRDO a vision turned to reality.

Great Janjua
Aug 13, 2016
It seems the constant mockery of India and its defence industries have finally set their clocks right since 2014 the once so-called ineffective, failure breading government-owned DRDO is bearing fruits in line with what it was envisioned for, an India capable of independent weapons development be it on any tier, It certainly has achieved great success.
The lesson for Pakistan should be risks and TOT are significant just look at all the Indian indigenous hardware, that started with TOT or some technical assistance but eventually with time and hard work they are becoming self-sufficient in certain domains where they relied on imports. Taking risks were a huge part of the DRDO journey hope our generals and Gov officials get some rude awakening.
Props to DRDO for coming this far.