The Indian Army's 'School Of Jungle Warfare' Is The Best In The World But People Hardly Know About





1) Originally setup as the Jungle Warfare School in 1967 under the guidance of the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the academy was renamed as Eastern Command Counter Insurgency Training School in 1968.



It was only in 1970 that CIJW was permanently relocated to Variegate, Mizoram, and named Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School. It hasn't been moved since. The Mizo Militancy in the 1960s made the Indian government and the Indian Army realize that soldiers should be trained for extreme jungle warfare. Hence, the Counter-insurgency and Jungle Warfare School was established. It's a pity, however, that most Indians don't know about its existence, let alone knowing why it's the best in the world. Here's everything you need to know about the best all-terrain warfare prep academy in the world.

3) The troops are trained to live in war-like difficult conditions and hostile terrain, eat and sleep like the guerrillas, and even attack as ferociously and silently as them.



4) Primarily trained in counter-ambush skills, the soldiers are taught field craft and jungle craft to remain as undetected as possible in the forests. Jungle craft is infamous for testing the limits of the soldiers.

5) The soldiers are made to study the jungle in its most natural state analysing its characteristics such as dense vegetation with limited visibility, heavy cross compartmentalization, streams, rivers, heat & humidity, and other aspects such as difficult tracks and limited communication.



6) Over 7000 soldiers from para military forces, police services and international armies are trained every year.

7) Soldiers are extensively trained in improvised explosive devices (IED), jungle survival, counter terrorism, and interrogation techniques.



8) Not only is the physical and tactical aspect looked upon closely, soldiers are also trained in overall war IQ development with the help of group discussions, case studies and sand model exercises.

9) The school also excels in soldier behavioral research that is said to be the best in the world here. It also boasts of the best war training facilities with 13 fire ranges and competent instructors who are war veterans.



