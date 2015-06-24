What's new

The Indian Army's 'School Of Jungle Warfare' Is The Best In The World But People Hardly Know About

cerberus

cerberus

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 8, 2014
3,362
-20
4,200
Country
Germany
Location
India
The Mizo Militancy in the 1960s made the Indian government and the Indian Army realize that soldiers should be trained for extreme jungle warfare. Hence, the Counter-insurgency and Jungle Warfare School was established. It’s a pity, however, that most Indians don’t know about its existence, let alone knowing why it’s the best in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about the best all-terrain warfare prep academy in the world.

1) Originally setup as the Jungle Warfare School in 1967 under the guidance of the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the academy was renamed as Eastern Command Counter Insurgency Training School in 1968.

2) It was only in 1970 that CIJW was permanently relocated to Variegate, Mizoram, and named Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School. It hasn’t been moved since.



3) The troops are trained to live in war-like difficult conditions and hostile terrain, eat and sleep like the guerrillas, and even attack as ferociously and silently as them.

4) Primarily trained in counter-ambush skills, the soldiers are taught field craft and jungle craft to remain as undetected as possible in the forests. Jungle craft is infamous for testing the limits of the soldiers.



5) The soldiers are made to study the jungle in its most natural state analysing its characteristics such as dense vegetation with limited visibility, heavy cross compartmentalization, streams, rivers, heat & humidity, and other aspects such as difficult tracks and limited communication.

6) Over 7000 soldiers from para military forces, police services and international armies are trained every year.



7) Soldiers are extensively trained in improvised explosive devices (IED), jungle survival, counter terrorism, and interrogation techniques.

8) Not only is the physical and tactical aspect looked upon closely, soldiers are also trained in overall war IQ development with the help of group discussions, case studies and sand model exercises.



9) The school also excels in soldier behavioral research that is said to be the best in the world here. It also boasts of the best war training facilities with 13 fire ranges and competent instructors who are war veterans.

10) Being the best in the world, the academy regularly receives armies from United States, Singapore, Nepal, Bhutan, Russia, United Kingdom, Israel, France and Bangladesh who come over for training.

The Indian Armys School Of Jungle Warfare Is The Best In The World But People Hardly Know About I
 
thesolar65

thesolar65

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 3, 2012
4,922
-12
9,759
Country
India
Location
India
third eye

third eye

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2008
18,393
14
24,589
Country
India
Location
India
thesolar65 said:
Do they also pay for it? And also are they taught what to eat and what not like in that TV serial "Man Vs Wild"!!
Click to expand...
There is a laid down curriculum, foreign students form part of the same class as Indians.

Survival training is also a subject.
 
Abingdonboy

Abingdonboy

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 4, 2010
29,604
46
55,437
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
thesolar65 said:
Do they also pay for it? And also are they taught what to eat and what not like in that TV serial "Man Vs Wild"!!
Click to expand...
Like any foreign military exchange/exercise the respective governments/militaries will burden any cost incurred by such activities unless it is a special case where the GoI will pay for foreign service members to attend such schools. I would assume Afghan, Nepalese and others are afforded this luxury as part of the GoI's foreign policy objectives.



+ knowing what to eat (and just as importantly what not to eat) is a vital part of surviving in the jungle and not just surviving but being in a condition to fight (this is a combat school after all) so of course such lessons are imparted on the course mates.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
2,192
5
2,284
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
cerberus said:
The Mizo Militancy in the 1960s made the Indian government and the Indian Army realize that soldiers should be trained for extreme jungle warfare. Hence, the Counter-insurgency and Jungle Warfare School was established. It’s a pity, however, that most Indians don’t know about its existence, let alone knowing why it’s the best in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about the best all-terrain warfare prep academy in the world.

1) Originally setup as the Jungle Warfare School in 1967 under the guidance of the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the academy was renamed as Eastern Command Counter Insurgency Training School in 1968.

2) It was only in 1970 that CIJW was permanently relocated to Variegate, Mizoram, and named Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School. It hasn’t been moved since.



3) The troops are trained to live in war-like difficult conditions and hostile terrain, eat and sleep like the guerrillas, and even attack as ferociously and silently as them.

4) Primarily trained in counter-ambush skills, the soldiers are taught field craft and jungle craft to remain as undetected as possible in the forests. Jungle craft is infamous for testing the limits of the soldiers.



5) The soldiers are made to study the jungle in its most natural state analysing its characteristics such as dense vegetation with limited visibility, heavy cross compartmentalization, streams, rivers, heat & humidity, and other aspects such as difficult tracks and limited communication.

6) Over 7000 soldiers from para military forces, police services and international armies are trained every year.



7) Soldiers are extensively trained in improvised explosive devices (IED), jungle survival, counter terrorism, and interrogation techniques.

8) Not only is the physical and tactical aspect looked upon closely, soldiers are also trained in overall war IQ development with the help of group discussions, case studies and sand model exercises.



9) The school also excels in soldier behavioral research that is said to be the best in the world here. It also boasts of the best war training facilities with 13 fire ranges and competent instructors who are war veterans.

10) Being the best in the world, the academy regularly receives armies from United States, Singapore, Nepal, Bhutan, Russia, United Kingdom, Israel, France and Bangladesh who come over for training.

The Indian Armys School Of Jungle Warfare Is The Best In The World But People Hardly Know About I
Click to expand...
I wonder where the training from this school was when maoists recently trashed so called "King Cobras"
 
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
14,975
-6
16,135
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
cerberus said:
The Mizo Militancy in the 1960s made the Indian government and the Indian Army realize that soldiers should be trained for extreme jungle warfare. Hence, the Counter-insurgency and Jungle Warfare School was established. It’s a pity, however, that most Indians don’t know about its existence, let alone knowing why it’s the best in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about the best all-terrain warfare prep academy in the world.

1) Originally setup as the Jungle Warfare School in 1967 under the guidance of the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the academy was renamed as Eastern Command Counter Insurgency Training School in 1968.

2) It was only in 1970 that CIJW was permanently relocated to Variegate, Mizoram, and named Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School. It hasn’t been moved since.



3) The troops are trained to live in war-like difficult conditions and hostile terrain, eat and sleep like the guerrillas, and even attack as ferociously and silently as them.

4) Primarily trained in counter-ambush skills, the soldiers are taught field craft and jungle craft to remain as undetected as possible in the forests. Jungle craft is infamous for testing the limits of the soldiers.



5) The soldiers are made to study the jungle in its most natural state analysing its characteristics such as dense vegetation with limited visibility, heavy cross compartmentalization, streams, rivers, heat & humidity, and other aspects such as difficult tracks and limited communication.

6) Over 7000 soldiers from para military forces, police services and international armies are trained every year.



7) Soldiers are extensively trained in improvised explosive devices (IED), jungle survival, counter terrorism, and interrogation techniques.

8) Not only is the physical and tactical aspect looked upon closely, soldiers are also trained in overall war IQ development with the help of group discussions, case studies and sand model exercises.



9) The school also excels in soldier behavioral research that is said to be the best in the world here. It also boasts of the best war training facilities with 13 fire ranges and competent instructors who are war veterans.

10) Being the best in the world, the academy regularly receives armies from United States, Singapore, Nepal, Bhutan, Russia, United Kingdom, Israel, France and Bangladesh who come over for training.

The Indian Armys School Of Jungle Warfare Is The Best In The World But People Hardly Know About I
Click to expand...
Should help in the deserts of rajasthan or the mountains of Kashmir...lots of jungles there.

Who named it the best school in the world.....oh I forgot. INDIANS
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HariPrasad
The Indian Army’s ‘School Of Jungle Warfare’ Is The Best In The World But People Hardly Know About I
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
6K
nair
nair
Anik101
From Bihar to Andhra, how India fought, and won, its 50-yr war with Left-wing extremism.
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Cobra Arbok
Cobra Arbok
HAIDER
Ground Combat at High Altitude
Replies
1
Views
1K
Indien
I
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF
Nemesis
The heart of India in under attack
Replies
6
Views
2K
gogbot
gogbot

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom