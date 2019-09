Thousands to greet world leaders on Houston stage











HOUSTON, Texas-- NRG Stadium will be packed this Sunday, but not for a football game. Instead it's a rally hosting the prime minister of India for an event called "Howdy, Modi!"



Fifty thousand people inside NRG, all of them there to see the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

"We wanted to give him a Texas-sized welcome," said event chair Jugal Malani.

Houston is home to some 150,000 Indian Americans. Half a million Indian Americans live in Texas.



Modi arrived in Houston Saturday morning with a simple greeting: "Howdy Houston!"