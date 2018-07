I want to point out to the fact that why we have such an incompetent establishment that runs this country. Yesterday, 125 people were martyred in Mastung, ISIS accepted the responsibility for the attack and yet our government and armed forces only condemned the attack. If it was any other country in the world they would have bombed the shit out of them. Turkey, jordan, Australia and many other countries are example of it. This incident is the best excuse for us to go in Afghanistan and start bombing these rats. Every time they do something like this we go there and bomb their homes, hideouts, training centers.

But with great sorrow i must say that we are incompetent to our core, we did not even blame Afghanistan for this massacre let alone do something.

