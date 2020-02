And Indians dancing on it. Dont worry pals, IK isnt going anywhere and he is a born fighter for those who think or wish that PM Khan fails, you guys are up for a surprise. Yes Inflation is high but this isnt his doing but rather the combined effect of the past 30 years which has brought Pakistan to this state. When PM Khan got Pakistan, there wasnt any honey or milk flowing and we were on the verge of default just like in 1999 when Musharraf took over from Nawaz. Yes its the same nawaz that has brought this country to its knees. So these Media presstitutes who take their harams from people like Nawaz and Zardari are barking because they got none from this government.

And the pain India and Indians have on Kashmir, well that pain isnt going anywhere because you guys too were use to deal with people like Nawaz and Zardari, the treacherous lot ruling Pakistan who appeared to be more Indians than Indians themselves. So yes the hurt is evident because unlike them we now have a man who is a Pakistani first and Pakistan comes first. When Indians cry over something this gives us Pakistanis hope that something somewhere is being done right which is causing all this butt hurt. Same goes for the media presstitutes and Khota Khor patwaris.

Click to expand...