The character of Pakistani media or lack of it. Pakistani media is silent about this recovery of a substantial amount of national wealth loot, because the news is regarding Mr Malik Riaz. All most of all of them in-debited to Mr Malik Riaz and wouldn’t speak against the property tycoon.



The biggest media group of Pakistan instead of naming Malik Riaz only used the term “whose business is the biggest private sector employer in Pakistan”.



I am certain that all the big guns of Pakistani media would adopt the policy of the famous phrase of “Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil.

