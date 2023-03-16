What's new

The Impact of Terrorism Around the World, China from worst hit 10 years ago to zero terrorism today

The Impact of Terrorism Around the World​

by Martin Armstrong,
Mar 14, 2023

26970.jpeg

The latest report from the Institute for Economics and Peace estimates that in 2022, 6,701 deaths were caused by terrorism, globally. Despite this high figure, this is 38 percent lower than the level recorded in 2015 and represents a 9 percent decrease on 2021. The deaths in 2022 occurred across 42 countries, with 121 of the countries included in the report registering no fatalities - the highest number since 2007.

As noted in the report, however: "Terrorism is dynamic and, although the overall change in the last three years has been minimal, there have been sharp rises and falls in terrorism in many countries during this period, notably Niger, Myanmar and Iraq."

This infographic, using data from The Institute for Economics and Peace's report 'Global Terrorism Index 2023', gives an overview of how the globe is currently impacted by terrorism. Afghanistan is rated as the worst impacted nation in the world. Globally, the deadliest terrorist group last year was Islamic State (IS), with 1,045 attributed deaths and 644 people injured in a recorded 410 attacks.


www.statista.com

Infographic: The Impact of Terrorism Around the World

This chart compares the impact of terrorism in countries around the world according to the Global Terrorism Index in 2023.
China was one of the worst hit countries by terrorism barely 10 years ago, attacks stroke almost on monthly even weekly basis.

Now China is totally terrorism free, a incredible achievement indeed.

