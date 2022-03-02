What's new

The Impact of Terrorism Around the World 2022

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
44,127
-5
86,842
Country
China
Location
China

The Impact of Terrorism Around the World 2022​

by Martin Armstrong,
March 2, 2022

26970.jpeg


The latest report from the Institute for Economics and Peace estimates that in 2021, 7,142 deaths were caused by terrorism, globally. Despite this high figure, this is just a third of the level recorded in 2015 and represents a 1.2 percent decrease on 2020. The deaths in 2021 occurred across 44 countries, with 105 of the countries included in the report registering no fatalities - the highest number since 2007.

As stated in the report: "The data shows a shift in the dynamics of terrorism, with it becoming more concentrated in regions and countries suffering from political instability and conflict, such as the Sahel, Afghanistan and Myanmar. Violent conflict remains a primary driver of terrorism, with over 97 per cent of terrorist attacks in 2021 taking place in countries in conflict."

This infographic, using data from The Institute for Economics and Peace's report 'Global Terrorism Index 2022', gives an overview of how the globe is currently impacted by terrorism. As covered in this infographic, Afghanistan is rated as the worst impacted nation in the world. The country was also the location of the deadliest attack of 2021 which was caused by an Islamic State suicide bomber detonated bombs at Afghanistan’s Kabul International Airport, resulting in 170 deaths and injuries to over 200.

www.statista.com

Infographic: The Impact of Terrorism Around the World

This chart compares the impact of terrorism in countries around the world according to the Global Terrorism Index in 2022.
www.statista.com www.statista.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's film earnings overtake Hollywood's
Replies
10
Views
355
GiantPanda
GiantPanda
beijingwalker
China takes nearly 50% of global new ships orders in 2021, data shows
Replies
9
Views
552
tower9
T
beijingwalker
Chinas GDP has surpassed that of the European Union for the first time in history in 2021, one year earlier than previously estimated
Replies
6
Views
468
Dungeness
Dungeness
Hamartia Antidote
Norway tops Beijing 2022 medal table after record-breaking performance
Replies
0
Views
115
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
B
US robbery adds insult to injury to Afghan people
Replies
3
Views
165
Hulk
Hulk

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom