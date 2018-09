S400 deal means India can create a 400km no fly zone along the westrn border . Never mind PAF shortlegged fighters even the AWACS they have can be shot down by S400 potentially from 300km



The Rafale is easily the most advanced fighter to ever arrive in our sub continent



Tiny RCS compared all current fighters in indo pak theatre

RBE2 aesa radars

Meteore ram jet missles have a NEZ of three times the amraam c5 & R27 or sd10a

The Rafale can carry 3 600km land attack cruise missles called scalp



The biggest advantage is the low maintenance and high turn round times



Survivabilkity in a thick hostile networked environment geared to fighting in west it will breeze through the big open south Asian skys that have relatively minor ew and sam systems at present



TO DATE the Pakistanis have no real effort to answer this $14 billion headache

