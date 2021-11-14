The impact of good governance and policy making on change

I came across this article today, https://propakistani.pk/2021/03/03/...embly-plants-pakistan-got-since-dirbs-launch/
it's talking about how many new mobile phone assembly plants have been created in Pakistan. The answer is 33.
" The implementation of PTA’s Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS) in 2019 has resulted in a significant increase in legal import of mobile devices and the establishment of over 33 local assembly plants of mobile devices in Pakistan. "
@Zibago recently posted that Pakistan produced 18 million phones in the first 10 months of this year. This was all possible because of a single good policy choice. One decent legislative change and within 2 years look where we are. Look at the speed of growth too.
In 2019, only 119,639 smartphones were assembled locally. Whereas, in 2020, the number of such devices grew to 2.1 million. It is important to highlight that at the end of the second month of 2021, 1.21 million smartphones have been assembled in Pakistan.
It's important amongst all the doom and gloom just how much potential our nation has. We're a coiled spring, we just need to be released in the right direction.
