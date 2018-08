Pakistan, and mostly Pakistanis , have this illusion of a magic lamp overseas which if rubbed will solve their financial issues. Because they feel some where their money was taken overseas and which requires a return in order to achieve prosperity





However , the reality is there is 0% chance to track down individuals



The solution to Pakistan's Financial woes is simple



a) Put a stop on Excessive Imports into Pakistan

b) Balance the export of Pakistani goods to international countries

