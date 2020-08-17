The Ill-Fated Relationship Between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Blackmail of state via economics or other such means, either Pakistan nation shows courage and return to a modest life style and learn to live within its means ( especially the elites who buys iPhones and audi etorns) or be a subservient nation and accept rulers who obey their masters.



They offer you loans with interest, make you happy at the same time tightening their grip. Sweet poison.



Should have thought about all these things when doing such deals. We had thar coal which is one of the largest indigenous reserve of energy yet we went for imported fuels be it coal or LNG in dollars ( a billion dollars each month for coal and LNG which we could have avoided entirely) . We went for high ROI and capacity payments on top which have to be paid in dollars to international companies. We ran an import based economy and facilitated it.



Now we are in a debt trap and if we don't do as asked they won't give us money to pay interest on the money we owe to them.



We went for expensive vanity projects and maxed out the credit card thinking there is no tomorrow.



The West will make us pay dearly for Afghanistan and coming out of the death trap they planned via BLA TTP . Making India a dominant power with passive neighbourhood has always been their plan to counter/challange China. Pakistan is the wrench stuck in their overall scheme.