The Ill-Fated Relationship Between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Sarosh Ibrahim

Oct 20, 2020
With citizens being choked by the worsening inflation, the PTI government under Imran Khan is doing everything it can to avert the economic fallout that awaits if the IMF refuses the $1 billion loan.

Many economists believe the IMF economic deal to be the cause of Pakistan's rising inflation, but at this juncture, this dreaded deal also seems to be the only recourse for the country.

https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/pakistan-and-the-imf/

To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
 
Pakistan was handed a poisoned chalice and the corrupts couldn't give a damn about the suffering of the masses. Pakistan needs to overhaul this colonial economic system and bring uplift to the masses.
 
Patriot forever

Blackmail of state via economics or other such means, either Pakistan nation shows courage and return to a modest life style and learn to live within its means ( especially the elites who buys iPhones and audi etorns) or be a subservient nation and accept rulers who obey their masters.

They offer you loans with interest, make you happy at the same time tightening their grip. Sweet poison.

Should have thought about all these things when doing such deals. We had thar coal which is one of the largest indigenous reserve of energy yet we went for imported fuels be it coal or LNG in dollars ( a billion dollars each month for coal and LNG which we could have avoided entirely) . We went for high ROI and capacity payments on top which have to be paid in dollars to international companies. We ran an import based economy and facilitated it.

Now we are in a debt trap and if we don't do as asked they won't give us money to pay interest on the money we owe to them.

We went for expensive vanity projects and maxed out the credit card thinking there is no tomorrow.

The West will make us pay dearly for Afghanistan and coming out of the death trap they planned via BLA TTP . Making India a dominant power with passive neighbourhood has always been their plan to counter/challange China. Pakistan is the wrench stuck in their overall scheme.
 
