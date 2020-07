Infantry fighting vehicles (20, of which destroyed: 8)



Self-propelled artillery (24, of which destroyed: 24)



Multiple rocket launchers (10, of which destroyed: 9)

Mortars (3, of which destroyed: 1)



(Self-propelled) anti-aircraft guns (4, of which destroyed: 2)



Surface-to-air missile systems (2, of which destroyed: 2)



Aircraft and Helicopters (8, of which destroyed: 8)

2 Su-24MK2 (downed on the 1st of March 2020)

1 L-39 (downed on the 3th of March 2020)

2 Mi-8/17 (1 and 2 shot down by MANPADS on the 11th and 14th of Feburary respectively)

3 MBB 223 Flamingo (Hit in a hangar at Kweres. Likely already derelict and used as a source of spare parts)

Trucks, vehicles and engineering equipment (33, of which destroyed: 21)

Strategic locations hit

Anti-tank guided missiles (37, of which 10 launchers and optics)