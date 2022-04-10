The Ideology of Pakistan

Actions are louder then words
Two Nation
However in Pakistan we have 20-30 Families there is no 2 National theory
Average person can't even afford 2 month rent
Pakistan main Kahandanoo Ka Raj hai !!!
1- Mohammad Ali Jinnah (Qaid-E-Azam) was shifted to Balochistan?? When he had TB!!
Middle of no where ???? Why Why not Other places like Pindi much beautiful
After Pakistan was formed
2- Liaqat Ali Khan was killed , no one knows but power grab started
3- Fatima Jinnah was defeated in election by forgery
4- Bhutto refused to seed to Bangali Kiya ho wa mulk toot giya
5- Our Supreme courts , have different rules for Rich and Poor
Who will free Kashmir , when our Supeme court is serving Demons ?
50 Years , and our Military can't capture 50 Km zone in Kashmir
This Supreme court , made up their own Rule , why even do elections ?
Koon sa Two Nation ? Kahan Kashmir ki Azadi
Kashmir ki Awaz ko to Supreme court ne band ker diya !!!
Jo Mohammad Rasool ke naam ke waste , United Nation Giya Us ko chalta farig kiya ? Kiyon ?
Kahan ki batein ? Ye poster ka zamana giya
Aek Iqbal ki Taswir
Aek Mohammad Ali Jinnah Sahib ki Taswir laga di , Dhanda , begherati ka ho raha hai
14TH August
23RD August
Defense day , Night Day Morning day
Has no meaning !!! If you don't stand with People of Pakistan
Pakistan is for People of Pakistan !!!
Pakistan is for Justice !!! Always was and Always will be
Justice , wo do Mohammad and Umar Did , not these vegabond Supreme court Bikao
Send Email to Donald Lu , ask him , Doland Lu ? Ab Kiya Karein ?
Iqbal , aur Mohammad Ali Jinnah Sahib ki Taswir na use karo wo Azeem Log hain
Lagao Apne Donal Lu ki Taswir aur Kiss karo