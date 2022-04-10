What's new

The Ideology of Pakistan

No matter what happens we will have to live with the Pakistani ideology deeply ingrained in our hearts, our ancestors also struggled and faced setbacks but they never gave up. Our culture, Art, way of life, principles, morals, values, history, image, identity, civilisation must be preserved and taught to our next generations.

FB_IMG_1587470738710.jpg

19.jpg

6903f95d0d6eb6fa0c2625c5eee0b0f8.jpg

FB_IMG_1615049782440.jpg

FB_IMG_1628878135062.jpg

FB_IMG_1628783664155.jpg

FB_IMG_1628783337209.jpg

ideological-rationale-5-638.jpg

Ideology+Of+Pakistan.jpg

Dmz2-7TWsAMIkGb.jpg

5.+Muhammad+Ali+Jinnah+(+).jpg

unnamed.jpg

thumb_we-should-have-a-state-in-which-we-could-live-57905639.png

thumb_pakistan-not-only-means-freedom-and-independence-but-the-muslim-57905645.png

allama-iqbal-idelogy-26-638.jpg

two-nation-theory-2-638.jpg

EB8KgelX4AA2HkN.jpg

DOOF4CDXkAAFXeb.jpg

Iqbal’s+Influence+on+The+Indian+Independence+Movement+(+).jpg
Iqbal+and+Two+Nation+Theory.jpg
 
Actions are louder then words


Two Nation
Two Nation
Two Nation



However in Pakistan we have 20-30 Families there is no 2 National theory
Average person can't even afford 2 month rent


Pakistan main Kahandanoo Ka Raj hai !!!


1- Mohammad Ali Jinnah (Qaid-E-Azam) was shifted to Balochistan?? When he had TB!!
Middle of no where ???? Why Why not Other places like Pindi much beautiful

After Pakistan was formed

2- Liaqat Ali Khan was killed , no one knows but power grab started


3- Fatima Jinnah was defeated in election by forgery

4- Bhutto refused to seed to Bangali Kiya ho wa mulk toot giya

5- Our Supreme courts , have different rules for Rich and Poor


Who will free Kashmir , when our Supeme court is serving Demons ?

50 Years , and our Military can't capture 50 Km zone in Kashmir


This Supreme court , made up their own Rule , why even do elections ?



Koon sa Two Nation ? Kahan Kashmir ki Azadi

Kashmir ki Awaz ko to Supreme court ne band ker diya !!!

Jo Mohammad Rasool ke naam ke waste , United Nation Giya Us ko chalta farig kiya ? Kiyon ?


Kahan ki batein ? Ye poster ka zamana giya

Aek Iqbal ki Taswir

Aek Mohammad Ali Jinnah Sahib ki Taswir laga di , Dhanda , begherati ka ho raha hai


14TH August
23RD August


Defense day , Night Day Morning day

Has no meaning !!! If you don't stand with People of Pakistan



Pakistan is for People of Pakistan !!!
Pakistan is for Justice !!! Always was and Always will be



Justice , wo do Mohammad and Umar Did , not these vegabond Supreme court Bikao



Send Email to Donald Lu , ask him , Doland Lu ? Ab Kiya Karein ?


Iqbal , aur Mohammad Ali Jinnah Sahib ki Taswir na use karo wo Azeem Log hain


Lagao Apne Donal Lu ki Taswir aur Kiss karo
 
Actions are louder then words


However in Pakistan we have 20-30 Families there is no 2 National theory
Average person can't even afford 2 month rent



1- Mohammad Ali Jinnah (Qaid-E-Azam) was shifted to Balochistan??
Middle of no where ???? Why Why not Islamabad

After Pakistan was formed

2- Liaqat Ali Khan was killed , no one knows but power grab started


3- Fatima Jinnah was defeated in election by forgery

4- Bhutto refused to seed to Bangali Kiya ho wa mulk toot giya

5- Our Supreme courts , have different rules for Rich and Poor


Who will free Kashmir , when our Supeme court is serving Demons ?

50 Years , and our Military can't capture 50 Km zone in Kashmir


This Supreme court , made up their own Rule , why even do elections ?



Koon sa Two Nation ? Kahan Kashmir ki Azadi

Kashmir ki Awaz ko to Supreme court ne band ker diya !!!

Jo Mohammad Rasool ke naam ke waste , United Nation Giya Us ko chalta farig kiya ? Kiyon ?


Kahan ki batein ?



14TH August
23 August


Defence day , Night Day Morning day

Has no meaning !!! If you don't stand with People of Pakistan
Forget the generals, Judiciary, elite and establishment. Pakistan is for the people, once 90% of public realise this then what are they going to do. One sad fact is they are 1 step ahead of us, they fund sectarian groups, different ideologies to keep us divided. At times jihadis are so powerful and then peaceful people are powerful, then back to Mqm, then to PTM, then to PMlN, then a new sect emerges and builds 100s of Maddrasas to brainwash children. This may be dangerous but it keeps everyone at each other throats. Good tactics.
 

